A date with No. 6-ranked Kilgore looms for Jacksonville Friday

Sep. 28—The challenges facing the Jacksonville Indians this week will be a bit stiffer as the No. 6-ranked Kilgore Bulldogs are scheduled to come to town. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Historic Tomato Bowl.

Kilgore will bring a 4-1, 1-0 record into the tilt. The Bulldogs' only loss came to the top-ranked team in Class 4A-II, Carthage. Kilgore fell 30-27 to Carthage in its season opener.

Last week Kilgore whipped up on Palestine, to the tune of 37-7. At the same time, Jacksonville (0-5, 0-1) lost to Athens, 48-28.

Running back Sage Orange was the star last week for the Bulldogs when he picked up 134 yards on the ground and averaged a little more than 13 yards a trot. Orange scored a touchdown that covered 49 yards.

Jacksonville's offense showed signs of improvement last week. The 28 points scored was the most the Tribe have scored in a game this year.

Quarterback Brady McCown passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns and NCAA Division I-prospect Jermaine Taylor was very active in the offense, something that couldn't be said in the Indians'previous two games.

Kilgore's defense is playing extremely well at this juncture of the season. The Bulldog "D" has allowed just 16 points in the past three weeks.

Jacksonville and Kilgore have one common opponent, Pine Tree. The Pirates beat Jacksonville 34-13 in Jacksonville while Kilgore blanked Pine Tree 18-0 in Longview.

Kilgore, who is 2-0 away from home this year, won last season's meeting against the Tribe, 56-7.