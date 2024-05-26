On this date in MMA history: ‘Rampage’ Jackson KOs Chuck Liddell at UFC 71

Somehow, it’s been 17 years since one of most instrumental main events in UFC history.

On May 26, 2007, Chuck Liddell put his light heavyweight title on the line in the UFC 71 main event against Quinton Jackson. The fight was a rematch from their 2003 PRIDE fight, in which Jackson finished “The Iceman” in the second round in Japan.

“Rampage” got his crack at Liddell’s 205-pound belt after just one fight in the UFC, a knockout of Marvin Eastman a few months prior. At the time of UFC 71 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, it arguably was the most mainstream attention the UFC had gotten yet.

About 90 seconds into the fight, “Rampage” caught Liddell and dropped him, then finished him with punches a few seconds later to win the title for the start of years of mostly entertaining moments surrounding Jackson fights.

