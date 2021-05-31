UP TO DATE: What to know about the Julio Jones trade saga

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AJ Spurr
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Alabama star wide receiver Julio Jones is about to enter season No. 11 in the NFL, all spent with the team that drafted him, the Atlanta Falcons.

It seems like most NFL news sources are flooded with reports, rumors and speculation surrounding Jones’ status with the Falcons and what kind of trade offers the franchise would field.

With a lot of information floating around all at once, here’s what’s important about the whole situation:

First of all, Jones wants out. He made that clear on a phone call with Shannon Sharpe live on his show with Skip Bayless, Undisputed. Whether that bit was staged, or not, what he said was heard loud and clear by NFL front offices, reporters and fans: Julio is done with Atlanta.

While Jones has made his stance evident, the feeling is likely mutual, according to reports that claim the team would like to trade off Jones due to issues with the salary cap stemming from his extremely large contract.

The wide receiver will have a cap hit of $23,050,000 in 2021 for the Falcons, and a guaranteed salary of $15,300,000.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

So if the Falcons are fielding offers, which teams might have already reached out?

Some organizations that have already been named as potential landing spots for one of the best offensive players in the league: Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and plenty others.

Most of the aforementioned teams are named purely due to speculation across the league via anonymous front office workers acting as ‘sources.’ However, some of the teams listed have reportedly made phone calls, such as the Seahawks and Titans.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons are supposedly seeking a first-round pick and a little extra; however, some believe that they will take what they can get given the team’s financial circumstances and Jones’ unwillingness to be a part of the organization.

There has been no official word from any franchise regarding a legitimate offer sent in, but there is strong speculation that big-name players from around the league and high draft picks are up for grabs.

No matter where Jones lands, it will surely be a pretty large deal consisting of some stars, or future stars by way of draft picks.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Just not the real me’ – Dominic Thiem feeling flat after early French Open exit

    Thiem led Andujar by two sets to love but suffered a first opening-round loss in Paris.

  • Report: Seahawks among teams in trade talks for Julio Jones

    Atlanta can't trade All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones until June 2, but the team continues to field calls from interested suitors.

  • Kyrsten Sinema called the Jan. 6 commission 'critical,' but missed the Senate vote

    A vote to advance the legislation was defeated in a 54-35 vote, garnering the support of all present Democrats and six Republicans.

  • Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • Basketball-Anadolu Efes edge Barcelona to win Euroleague title

    Anadolu Efes Istanbul clinched their maiden Euroleague basketball title on Sunday when they beat double former winners Barcelona 86-81 in the final after overcoming an early 10-point deficit. Serbian guard Vasilije Micic, who was named the Final Four's most valuable player and is set to join NBA franchise Oklahoma City Thunder next season, led the way with 25 points and Shane Larkin added 21 for Efes. Earlier on Sunday, Armani Milan beat CSKA Moscow 83-73 in the third-place match.

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • Tua Tagovailoa admits he didn't fully grasp Dolphins playbook as a rookie

    Tagovailoa's admission sheds light on Miami's decision to look to Ryan Fitzpatrick in some late-game situations last season.

  • What did Shohei Ohtani do this week? The two-way star makes himself a meme

    Baseball's resident unicorn stayed hilariously cool and collected during a benches-clearing commotion.

  • Fantasy baseball pitchers to consider dropping: It might be time to move on from Noah Syndergaard

    You need to realize when it's time to move on. Fred Zinkie identifies which pitchers fantasy baseball managers should consider dropping.

  • Showtime Sports announces Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul broadcast team

    The broadcast team for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view boxing match has been revealed.

  • 2021 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series

    Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]

  • Brad Keselowski on 2022 plans: 'When I can, I'll tell you'

    CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski deflected reports Friday night that he’s set to leave Team Penske for a driver-ownership role at Roush Fenway Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski was asked about next season after Cup Series practice for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His Team Penske No. 2 Ford […]

  • Frank Warren slams Eddie Hearn on allegations

    Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn’s statement on the DAZN Boxing Show that he believes Tyson Fury’s team never intended to make the fight with Anthony Joshua, and used Joshua’s name for promotion has triggered an animated response from Fury’s UK promoter, Frank Warren.

  • Kokrak gets 2nd win quicker, overcoming Spieth at Colonial

    Jason Kokrak played in 233 PGA Tour events before getting his first victory. The big hitter didn't have to wait nearly as long to win again, though this one may have been harder because he had to overcome a local favorite at Colonial. Kokrak shot an even-par 70 in a final-group showdown Sunday with resurgent Jordan Spieth, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at 14-under 266.

  • Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.

  • CP3, Suns beat Lakers 100-92, even series after Davis hurt

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams initially planned to sit Chris Paul for Game 4 against the Lakers. A persistent shoulder injury had reduced the point guard to a fraction of himself, and Williams didn't think Paul could help in a crucial game. Paul changed his coach's mind in an emotional pregame conversation Sunday.

  • Tennis-Red-hot Barty seeks second Slam on return to Roland Garros

    Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.