On this date: Colts trade for QB Carson Wentz

One year ago on Feb. 18, 2021, the Indianapolis Colts agreed to send a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz.

That conditional second-round pick turned into a first-rounder in 2022, becoming the No. 16 overall pick in the draft. While the Eagles have three selections within the first round, the Colts are left without a first-round pick and a massive question mark at quarterback.

Though it isn’t truly clear what will happen with Wentz’s future, it appears the Colts are testing the market to see what they could get in return for him. There have been several reports about the Colts dealing Wentz before March 18, which is when his roster bonus kicks in.

While the Colts would love to avoid having a fifth starting quarterback in as many years under Frank Reich, they may not have a choice. Cutting their losses may be the best path to take if it means giving them a better chance to build the position up for the future.

Wentz’s 2021 season wasn’t all terrible. Teams may look at his 27:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and the fact that there is no guaranteed money left on his contract following the 2022 season as positives.

There were some bright spots during the season, but the final month showed a player who hasn’t changed from what he has been during the first five seasons of his career. He showed erratic accuracy, the inability to take easy completions and a hero complex that leads to poor decision-making in crucial moments.

Convincing a team to take on Wentz’s contract and erratic play will be difficult but it appears we are heading down a road where they are going to at least try.

We’ll see what happens but one year after making the trade to acquire Wentz, it appears to be heading toward a one-and-done scenario.

