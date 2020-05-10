This Date in Bruins History: Bobby Orr scores to win Bruins a Stanley Cup

Back in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins were leading the St. Louis Blues in the series 3-0 and had a chance to close out the title at the Boston Garden. A win and sweep would give the Bruins their first Stanley Cup title since 1941.

The two teams both played hard in the contest and with the game tied up at 3-3, they headed into overtime. That's when one of the most memorable goals in the history of the NHL occurred.

Just 30 seconds into the extra period, legendary Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr took a pass from forward Derek Sanderson in front of the crease. He deposited the puck into the back of the net to give the Bruins the victory in the game and the series to kickstart an excellent decade of hockey in Boston.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

And the title itself is immortalized in the form of a photo that sees Orr stretched out parallel to the ice just after the puck went into the back of the net, letting out an exultant roar.

Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr scores the series-winning goal in overtime against the St. Louis Blues in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final.

And Orr obviously remembers that moment fondly.

"When I look back, I did see it go in. So, I jumped and Noel [Picard] helped me a little bit," Orr said of the iconic goal and photo. "You know, he had his stick under my skate and he lifted my leg but I was helping a little bit because I did see it go in."

The most recognizable moment in Bruins history may never have happened if not for the decision-making of Bruins head coach Harry Sinden. At the beginning of the overtime period, he opted to start with the Sanderson line ahead of Phil Esposito's line despite Esposito being the team's top scorer. And there was a reason for that.

"I was nervous that we'd be a little overanxious to score that goal," Sinden said. "Great lines like Esposito's line, [Fred] Stanfield's line, if there's a fault to them, it's that once in a while, they get overexcited and take chances and take risks."

Story continues

Obviously, the decision paid off as it was Sanderson who delivered the key assist to Orr. And half a century later, Sanderson fondly remembers the moment.

"Bobby Orr had a Cinderella year, not that it was a fluke," Sanderson said. "For him to get that goal, that's what I was happiest about."

But while Orr's goal will live on forever in the minds of Bruins fans and NHL lore, the most important thing for Orr wasn't scoring. It was getting the championship.

"Growing up in Canada, my dream was to play in the NHL and be on a Stanley Cup team. It was great that we got a photo like that, but the event itself and everything surrounding the life of a professional athlete and being the champion was obviously a great thrill."

This Date in Bruins History: Bobby Orr scores to win Bruins a Stanley Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston