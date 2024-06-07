Date announced for 2024 Armed Forces Bowl set to play at Amon G. Carter Stadium

The 2024 Armed Forces Bowl will return to Fort Worth and Amon G. Carter Stadium once again.

The game will be played at either 11:00 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 and will be broadcast on ESPN and can watched on their website or app.

Brant Ringler, executive director of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl expressed his excitement at the official date announcement.

“We are extremely excited to announce that our game will be played on the Friday following the Christmas holidays,” said Ringler, “The national spotlight of thanks will once again shine brightly on our veterans and active-duty armed forces around the world.”

The Armed Forces Bowl began in 2003 as the PlainsCapital Fort Worth Bowl before switching branding to the armed forces in 2006.

The bowl game honors the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force and includes special military-themed events like flyovers, showcasing of armed forces bands and color guards and demonstrations by military skydiving teams.

This will be the first time the game has been played after Christmas Day since the 2020 season.