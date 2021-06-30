Data study finds Dolphins were 2nd most unique coverage team in 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Miami Dolphins, under the direction of head coach Brian Flores, enjoyed a defensive renaissance in 2020. The team was mired in a troubling downward spiral of points allowed over the past few seasons, highlighted by the low-water mark of the entire history of the franchise, which the team endured in 2019.

2017: 393 points allowed (29th in NFL, 6th worst mark in franchise history)
2018: 433 points allowed (27th in NFL, 3rd worst mark in franchise history)
2019: 494 points allowed (32nd in NFL, worst mark in franchise history)
2020: 338 points allowed (6th in NFL)

As it turns out, Flores can coach a defense pretty darn good. And with hopeful upgrades at free safety, inside linebacker, outside pass rush and nickel corner, the Dolphins are hoping for an equally impressive season in 2021. If that materializes, it won’t just be on account of talent. Look for Miami’s coaching to play a hand as well. And, according to a study conducted by Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins have one of the most nuanced coverage schemes in all of football.

First and foremost, the team’s coverage tendencies absolutely fall in line with what you’d expect from a coach who studied under Bill Belichick. The Dolphins are classified by PFF as firmly in the same data set as the other Belichick-ian coaches.

“The “Bill Belichick tree” in the bottom left shows that the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots featured a lot of man coverage, with Cover 0 and Cover 1,” wrote PFF in their study.

But the fascinating part comes in inspecting the graphs included within the study that showcase Miami’s “coverage uniqueness”. The Dolphins check in at No. 2 overall, behind just the Los Angeles Rams. Being unique doesn’t necessarily guarantee your coverage and pass defense will be good; but Miami’s overall defensive performance is clearly indicative that the different looks Flores put together for his unit in 2020 allowed them to find success on the field.

And, for the first time since 2016, concede less points in a season than they did the year before. So when you consider the scheme and the talent upgrades made on that side of the ball, it is pretty easy to get excited about what this year’s product can look like — especially since there’s now established continuity on that side of the ball from a coaching perspective and with the majority of the incumbent starters.

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Jays acquire OF Dickerson, RHP Cimber from Marlins

    The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade Tuesday with the Miami Marlins. Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale. Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks.

  • Report: Dolphins to double dip on joint practices in 2021 preseason

    Report: Dolphins to double dip on joint practices in 2021 preseason

  • Mueller's Wembley miss 'hurts like hell' as Germany exit Euro 2020

    Thomas Mueller admits his crucial miss at Wembley for a late equaliser in the 2-0 defeat to England which knocked Germany out of Euro 2020 "hurts like hell".

  • In Iraq, an old U.S. foe is stronger than ever

    February 2021: thousands of militiamen loyal to Shi’ite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take to the streets of Baghdad and cities in southern Iraq. It’s their biggest show of force since the mid-2000s, when Sadr’s followers battled the U.S. occupation.Now, the Sadrists are also preparing for a political show of force – one that could make them the biggest winner in October’s election.Sadr himself quit politics in 2014, fearing his reputation would be hurt by association with a corrupt ruling class. But Sadrist politician Hakem Zamili says even the top job in government is now within reach for his movement."The Sadrist movement started with 15 seats (in Parliament), then it got 30 seats, now it has 44 seats. Signs of popularity of the Sadrist movement started to rise, because it is close to the people, to the citizen.""The Sadrist movement is not claiming elections, or hasn’t before, because previously, we were far from aiming for the Prime Minister’s position. Now, if the candidate is not from the Sadrist movement itself, it will be a candidate supported by the Sadrist movement."This growing influence could pose problems for the United States and Iran. Sadr accuses both of meddling in Iraq. According to more than a dozen government officials and lawmakers who spoke to Reuters, the Sadrists already hold senior jobs within the interior, defense and communications ministries. They also have key appointments in state oil, electricity and transport bodies and state-owned banks.On the streets, Sadr’s appeal goes way beyond bastions like Baghdad’s sprawling Sadr City. His movement is there to help all Iraqis, says close aide Hazem Al-Aaraji."We do not discriminate between a Sadrist and a non-Sadrist. We help any person who needs assistance. Depending on our capabilities, we give more, or less. For instance, during the month of Ramadan, we had a campaign for the families of martyrs, of injured people or families in need, we brought them aid parcels. We do not support one category at the expense of another category. We also helped Christians, Sabaean-Mandaeans."Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has previously denied that the Sadrist Movement controls posts in his administration, and he insists he is in charge. But neither his government, nor U.S., nor Iranian officials wanted to respond to this report.After decades of bloodshed and political deadlock, more and more Iraqis like Mustafa Al-Dhahabi are willing to give the Sadrists a chance."They hope they will win the post of Prime Minister and we hope that too, because we have tried them all, the parties, the independents, they did not do anything. So, they are the only ones left. We will try them it is okay. There is nothing else left, we’ll try them out. And we hope they will achieve the ambitions of the oppressed people."

  • Panthers RT Taylor Moton named one of NFL’s top 11 offensive tackles

    It's taken a few years too long, but Taylor Moton's game is finally starting to get the respect it deserves.

  • Greg Olsen had 'mixed feelings' about Panthers giving No. 88 to rookie Terrace Marshall Jr.

    Olsen wore No. 88 for nine seasons with the Panthers.

  • Priyanka Chopra Celebrates NYC Pride in a Dreamy Semi-Sheer Set With Barely-There Heels

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas ditched the rainbow for the Pride 2021 celebration in New York City.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen to pick up stake in crypto exchange FTX

    Under the deal, Brady will also become an FTX ambassador and Bundchen will take the role of environmental and social initiatives adviser. Both will receive an unspecified amount of cryptocurrency, the company said. Founded and led by Sam Bankman-Fried, a 29-year-old crypto veteran billionaire, FTX is in talks to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $20 billion, according to media reports.

  • Victim of Tuesday morning shooting at Plaza hotel has died, Kansas City police say

    Police detained one individual in relation to the Plaza hotel shooting that sent one victim to the hospital with critical injuries. The victim later died.

  • Broncos great, 4-time Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas announces retirement

    Tim Tebow, a fellow first-round pick by the Broncos in the same draft, congratulated his former teammate on his career.

  • McManus: We're two Americas, vaccinated and unvaccinated. College football could fix that.

    If governors can't persuade red state residents to get their shots, maybe football coaches can do the job.

  • Yankees overcome Ohtani's 2 HRs, slug past Angels 11-5

    Shohei Ohtani was making Yankees manager Aaron Boone nervous — until the Angels' two-way star batted in the seventh inning Tuesday night. “It was nice to see him up there with nobody on base and down six,” Boone said. After months of mysteriously punchless play, New York's star-studded lineup surged at the right time to thwart a big night from baseball's top slugger.

  • Rodney Harrison reveals how Bill Belichick takes analysts’ criticism

    Rodney Harrison revealed how Bill Belichick takes criticism from analysts.

  • Here’s the biggest problem with ‘Loki’ – and no one’s talking about it

    Marvel’s new series Loki has been a thrilling ride so far. With three episodes already played out on Disney+, we now know a lot of things about the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and what it does to help the Time-Keepers govern time. We also know the TVA needs Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to help them fixed … The post Here’s the biggest problem with ‘Loki’ – and no one’s talking about it appeared first on BGR.

  • Arizona GOP Votes to Revoke Election Powers of Democratic Secretary of State

    The Republican-dominated state legislature in Arizona voted Thursday to strip Democratic secretary of state Katie Hobbs of her election-related authority and diverted that power to Republican attorney general Mark Brnovich.

  • Mookie Betts stumps for COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles after holding off in April

    The Dodgers reached the 85 percent vaccinated threshold in May.

  • Remote work is losing its luster, and employers are calling people back to the office

    After months of keeping employees at home to dodge COVID-19, many companies are concluding that the best place for most of their workers is back at the office. The pandemic proved that people don’t need to sit in the office full time, but employers are bringing people back on at least flexible schedules, shattering the illusion of a workplace revolution that leaves most people signing on from ...

  • Wimbledon concerns as Andy Murray blames 'extremely slippery' court for Serena Williams injury

    Andy Murray joined a mounting chorus of players raising concerns over Wimbledon's "extremely" slippery surface on Tuesday night after Serena Williams became the latest tournament injury casualty following a fall. Williams, the 23-time grand-slam champion, was among a host of players to suffer difficulties with the grass this week as she made a tearful exit following what appeared to be an ankle injury. Her ill-fated match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich took place immediately after Roger Federer's

  • Report: Trail Blazers received less-than-glowing feedback from Spurs on Becky Hammon

    Portland hired Chauncey Billups, not Hammon.

  • Ohio State loses out on four-star 2022 offensive lineman

    Welp. One got away. Can't blame a kid for staying home, however.