Breaking News:

LeBron, Giannis named NBA All-Star Game captains. Here are the full rosters.

Data shows Browns were one of the unluckiest teams in 2022

3
Jacob Roach
·1 min read

NFL data analyst Tom Bliss released his final iteration of the luck table for the 2022 season. The table shows added win probability for things like dropped interceptions, fumble recoveries, dropped passes, and missed kicks. The Cleveland Browns found themselves as the third-worst team when it came to luck adding win probability last year. Finishing the season without excuses, however, one has to question what could have been.

The Browns did not have a positive number for any of the four categories of the table. The chart is a perfect summarization for the 2022 Browns where most everything that could go wrong did for them in the 7-10 campaign. The numbers typically regress to the mean so hopefully, next season has better luck numbers for a more successful season.

List

Browns: Which 2023 NFL Draft wide receivers could add explosiveness to the offense?

Browns Jalin Hyatt 2023 NFL Draft
Browns Jalin Hyatt 2023 NFL Draft

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire

Recommended Stories