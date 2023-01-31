Data shows the Browns’ defensive efficiency on third and long was poor

The numbers for the defense of the Cleveland Browns are hard to look at in some categories and third-down efficiency is one of them. The team was one of the better teams in forcing third and longs for opposing offenses at around 55% however their success rate allowed was not good. Only five teams in the NFL allowed a higher success rate on third and longs than the Browns’ defense in 2022. Needless to say, the defensive interior will be a top priority in free agency with Jim Schwartz now running the defense.

It’s difficult to wrap your head around it when you think about forcing so many thirds and longs which should be an advantage to your team. But the Browns’ defense fell apart repeatedly in scenarios where they should have had the advantage. The third down defense should be one of new DC Jim Schwartz’s biggest priorities this offseason.

The Chiefs' defense ranked 21st in forcing 3rd and Long (52.8% of all 3rd Downs faced) and 7th in 3rd and Long Success Rate allowed (29.0%). The Eagles? 31st in forcing 3rd and Long (43.7% of all 3rd Downs faced) and 4th in Success Rate allowed (27.5%). pic.twitter.com/EGplFhgp0y — parker, u n v e r i f i e d (@statsowar) January 30, 2023

