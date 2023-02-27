Data shows that Amari Cooper is still a number one wide receiver

Wins above replacement is one of the better stats in the NFL to show any individual player’s impact on the team overall. It shows the defense between top players in the position vs those that are just minor contributors. Amari Cooper found himself 12th on the list in 2022 providing 1.43 total wins above replacement for the Cleveland Browns last season.

Fans and media wanted to argue if Cooper was still an elite player and a number one wide receiver when the Browns traded for him last March. These numbers and the tape show that the team made the right move to add Cooper and if Watson returns to form in 2023 the offense will be fun to watch.

Your OPOY, Justin Jefferson, clearly showed how valuable he is to the Vikings as the best WR in the league. pic.twitter.com/lhVl876XUG — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) February 21, 2023

More Uncategorized!

David Njoku's value in 2022 for Browns a good sign for future Analytics: Nick Chubb is the most valuable running back in the NFL Browns land 4 on PFF's Top 101 players of the 2022 NFL season

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire