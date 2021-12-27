Data proves it: KJ Jefferson had best first-year as starter in modern Arkansas history
To say KJ Jefferson’s first season as a starter in college football was a success is a bit of an understatement.
The sophomore went from being ranked as the No. 14 quarterback in the SEC to arguably the No. 3. He completed 184 of 275 passes for 2,578 yards with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. He ran for another 554 yards and five touchdowns on 126 carries.
Most importantly, he led Arkansas to an 8-4 regular-season record – its best since 2011 – and an appearance in the Outback Bowl.
Determining a placing for where he ranks is impossible. Too many factors to consider. So we’ll try our best. And, alas, not with all Arkansas quarterbacks. Let’s limit the scope to Arkansas quarterbacks of the last 20 years in their first year as starter. Going before that is a disservice to both parties because of how much the game has changed.
So here they are, comparisons of each Arkansas first-year starter since 2002.
Feleipe Franks - 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 17: Feleipe Franks #13 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a touchdown pass in the second half against Jon Haynes #5 of the Mississippi Rebels at Razorback Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Completions/attempts/percentage: 163 for 238, 68.5 pct
Yards passing: 2,107
Touchdowns to interceptions: 17 to 4
Rating: 163.07
Rushing: 105 carries for 204 yards, 1 TD
Our rank: 6th
Nick Starkel - 2019
Sep 7, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Nick Starkel (17) and Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) reacts during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) tries to get to Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel (17) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 26, 2019.
Bama849
Completions/attempts/percentage: 96 for 179, 53.6 pct.
Yards passing: 1,152
Touchdowns to interceptions: 7 to 10
Rating: 109.43
Rushing: 6 carries for -16 yards, 0 TD
Rank: 12th
Ben Hicks - 2019
Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks (6) throws around Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (10) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Auburn defeated Arkansas 52-10.
Jc Auburnark 87
Completions/attempts/percentage: 65 for 137, 47.4 pct
Yards passing: 738
Touchdowns to interceptions: 2 to 2
Rating: 94.6
Rushing: 21 carries for 10 yards, 0 TD
Rank: 14th
Ty Storey - 2018
Nov 17, 2018; Starkville, MS, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Ty Storey (4) drops back in the pocket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Completions/attempts/percentage: 143 for 250, 57.2 pct
Yards passing: 1,584
Touchdowns to interceptions: 11 to 10
Rating: 116.94
Rushing: 67 carries for 146 yards, 1 TD
Our Rank: 8th
Cole Kelley - 2017
Sep 15, 2018; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Cole Kelley (15) during the first half against the North Texas Mean Green at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Completions/attempts/percentage: 87 for 151, 57.6 pct
Yards passing: 1,038
Touchdowns to interceptions: 8 to 4
Rating: 127.54
Rushing: 53 carries for 74 yards, 2 TD
Our Rank: 7th
Austin Allen - 2016
Oct 7, 2017; Columbia, SC, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) passes over South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson (6) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Completions/attempts/percentage: 245 for 401, 61.1 pct
Yards passing: 3,430
Touchdowns to interceptions: 25 to 15
Rating: 146.04
Rushing: 65 carries for -126 yards, 2 TD
Our Rank: 5th
Brandon Allen - 2013
Dec 29, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Brandon Allen (10) during the game against the Texas Longhorns in the 2014 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Completions/attempts/percentage: 128 for 258, 49.6 pct
Yards passing: 1,552
Touchdowns to interceptions: 13 to 10
Rating: 109.02
Rushing: 29 carries for 29 yards, 1 TD
Our Rank: 9th
Tyler Wilson - 2011
Oct 1, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Tyler Wilson (8) runs for a two point conversion to tie the game in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Cowboys Stadium. The Razorbacks beat the Aggies 42-38. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Completions/attempts/percentage: 277 for 438, 63.2 pct
Yards passing: 3,638
Touchdowns to interceptions: 24 to 6
Rating: 148.35
Rushing: 60 carries for -3 yards, 4 TD
Our Rank: 4th
Ryan Mallett - 2009
Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Ryan Mallett (15) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Completions/attempts/percentage: 225 for 403, 55.8 pct
Yards passing: 3,624
Touchdowns to interceptions: 30 to 7
Rating: 152.47
Rushing: 58 carries for -29 yards, 2 TD
Our Rank: 3rd
Casey Dick - 2006
Oct 11, 2008; Auburn, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Casey Dick (11) crosses the goal line as Auburn Tigers safety Zac Etheridge (4) closes in during the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. The Razorbacks beat the Tigers 25-22. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Completions/attempts/percentage: 65 for 132, 49.2 pct
Yards passing: 991
Touchdowns to interceptions: 9 to 6
Rating: 125.7
Rushing: 8 carries for -12 yards, 0 TD
Our Rank: 11th
Mitch Mustain - 2006
Oct 7, 2006; Auburn, AL, USA. Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Mitch Mustain (16) prepares to handoff to Darren McFadden (5) against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Mandatory Credit: Photo By John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Completions/attempts/percentage: 69 for 132, 52.3 pct
Yards passing: 894
Touchdowns to interceptions: 10 to 9
Rating: 120.5
Rushing: 13 carries for -20 yards, 1 TD
Rank: 10th
Robert Johnson - 2005
Oct 22, 2005; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback (18) Robert Johnson in action against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Arkansas 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2005 Paul Abell
Completions/attempts/percentage: 89 for 158, 56.3 pct
Yards passing: 876
Touchdowns to interceptions: 5 to 6
Rating: 105.7
Rushing: 37 carries for 20 yards, 0 TD
Rank: 13th
Matt Jones - 2002
Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones runs during the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 13, 2004, against Mississippi in Fayetteville, Ark. Jones had 126 rushing yards in Arkansas’ 35-3 victory. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston) ORG XMIT: ARDJ105
Completions/attempts/percentage: 122 for 234, 52.1 pct
Yards passing: 1,592
Touchdowns to interceptions: 16 to 8
Rating: 125.0
Rushing: 129 carries for 614 yards, 5 TD
Our Rank: 2nd
