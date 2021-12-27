Data proves it: KJ Jefferson had best first-year as starter in modern Arkansas history

To say KJ Jefferson’s first season as a starter in college football was a success is a bit of an understatement.

The sophomore went from being ranked as the No. 14 quarterback in the SEC to arguably the No. 3. He completed 184 of 275 passes for 2,578 yards with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. He ran for another 554 yards and five touchdowns on 126 carries.

Most importantly, he led Arkansas to an 8-4 regular-season record – its best since 2011 – and an appearance in the Outback Bowl.

Determining a placing for where he ranks is impossible. Too many factors to consider. So we’ll try our best. And, alas, not with all Arkansas quarterbacks. Let’s limit the scope to Arkansas quarterbacks of the last 20 years in their first year as starter. Going before that is a disservice to both parties because of how much the game has changed.

So here they are, comparisons of each Arkansas first-year starter since 2002.

Feleipe Franks - 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 17: Feleipe Franks #13 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a touchdown pass in the second half against Jon Haynes #5 of the Mississippi Rebels at Razorback Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Completions/attempts/percentage: 163 for 238, 68.5 pct

Yards passing: 2,107

Touchdowns to interceptions: 17 to 4

Rating: 163.07

Rushing: 105 carries for 204 yards, 1 TD

Our rank: 6th

Nick Starkel - 2019

Sep 7, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Nick Starkel (17) and Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) reacts during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) tries to get to Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel (17) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 26, 2019.

Bama849

Completions/attempts/percentage: 96 for 179, 53.6 pct.

Yards passing: 1,152

Touchdowns to interceptions: 7 to 10

Rating: 109.43

Rushing: 6 carries for -16 yards, 0 TD

Rank: 12th

Ben Hicks - 2019

Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks (6) throws around Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (10) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Auburn defeated Arkansas 52-10.

Jc Auburnark 87

Completions/attempts/percentage: 65 for 137, 47.4 pct

Yards passing: 738

Touchdowns to interceptions: 2 to 2

Rating: 94.6

Rushing: 21 carries for 10 yards, 0 TD

Rank: 14th

Ty Storey - 2018

Nov 17, 2018; Starkville, MS, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Ty Storey (4) drops back in the pocket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Completions/attempts/percentage: 143 for 250, 57.2 pct

Yards passing: 1,584

Touchdowns to interceptions: 11 to 10

Rating: 116.94

Rushing: 67 carries for 146 yards, 1 TD

Our Rank: 8th

Cole Kelley - 2017

Sep 15, 2018; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Cole Kelley (15) during the first half against the North Texas Mean Green at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Completions/attempts/percentage: 87 for 151, 57.6 pct

Yards passing: 1,038

Touchdowns to interceptions: 8 to 4

Rating: 127.54

Rushing: 53 carries for 74 yards, 2 TD

Our Rank: 7th

Austin Allen - 2016

Austin Allen

Oct 7, 2017; Columbia, SC, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) passes over South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson (6) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Completions/attempts/percentage: 245 for 401, 61.1 pct

Yards passing: 3,430

Touchdowns to interceptions: 25 to 15

Rating: 146.04

Rushing: 65 carries for -126 yards, 2 TD

Our Rank: 5th

Brandon Allen - 2013

Dec 29, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Brandon Allen (10) during the game against the Texas Longhorns in the 2014 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Completions/attempts/percentage: 128 for 258, 49.6 pct

Yards passing: 1,552

Touchdowns to interceptions: 13 to 10

Rating: 109.02

Rushing: 29 carries for 29 yards, 1 TD

Our Rank: 9th

Tyler Wilson - 2011

Oct 1, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Tyler Wilson (8) runs for a two point conversion to tie the game in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Cowboys Stadium. The Razorbacks beat the Aggies 42-38. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Completions/attempts/percentage: 277 for 438, 63.2 pct

Yards passing: 3,638

Touchdowns to interceptions: 24 to 6

Rating: 148.35

Rushing: 60 carries for -3 yards, 4 TD

Our Rank: 4th

Ryan Mallett - 2009

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Ryan Mallett (15) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Completions/attempts/percentage: 225 for 403, 55.8 pct

Yards passing: 3,624

Touchdowns to interceptions: 30 to 7

Rating: 152.47

Rushing: 58 carries for -29 yards, 2 TD

Our Rank: 3rd

Casey Dick - 2006

Oct 11, 2008; Auburn, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Casey Dick (11) crosses the goal line as Auburn Tigers safety Zac Etheridge (4) closes in during the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. The Razorbacks beat the Tigers 25-22. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Completions/attempts/percentage: 65 for 132, 49.2 pct

Yards passing: 991

Touchdowns to interceptions: 9 to 6

Rating: 125.7

Rushing: 8 carries for -12 yards, 0 TD

Our Rank: 11th

Mitch Mustain - 2006

Oct 7, 2006; Auburn, AL, USA. Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Mitch Mustain (16) prepares to handoff to Darren McFadden (5) against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Mandatory Credit: Photo By John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Completions/attempts/percentage: 69 for 132, 52.3 pct

Yards passing: 894

Touchdowns to interceptions: 10 to 9

Rating: 120.5

Rushing: 13 carries for -20 yards, 1 TD

Rank: 10th

Robert Johnson - 2005

Oct 22, 2005; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback (18) Robert Johnson in action against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Arkansas 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2005 Paul Abell

Completions/attempts/percentage: 89 for 158, 56.3 pct

Yards passing: 876

Touchdowns to interceptions: 5 to 6

Rating: 105.7

Rushing: 37 carries for 20 yards, 0 TD

Rank: 13th

Matt Jones - 2002

Matt Jones

Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones runs during the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 13, 2004, against Mississippi in Fayetteville, Ark. Jones had 126 rushing yards in Arkansas’ 35-3 victory. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston) ORG XMIT: ARDJ105

Completions/attempts/percentage: 122 for 234, 52.1 pct

Yards passing: 1,592

Touchdowns to interceptions: 16 to 8

Rating: 125.0

Rushing: 129 carries for 614 yards, 5 TD

Our Rank: 2nd

