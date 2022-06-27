Data: Nick Chubb best since 2006 at making the most of his carries

Breaking News:

Jared Mueller
·1 min read
In this article:
In many ways, the Cleveland Browns have tried to zig when the rest of the NFL has zagged. In particular, the emphasis on the rushing attack on offense goes heavily against the rest of the NFL where passing has been the key to making the Super Bowl.

The key for the Browns has been the play of RB Nick Chubb. While the offensive line has been improved over the last two seasons, as seen in this run, Chubb has overcome even the poor offensive lines prior to 2020.

Since his rookie year, when then-GM John Dorsey had to trade Carlos Hyde to force Hue Jackson to play Chubb, the Georgia product has been elite averaging over 5 yards per carry every season. His ability to break tackles, make something out of nothing and explode for long runs has made running the ball exciting in Cleveland.

A look at all individual seasons since 2006 shows Chubb also has dominated in Rushing Yards Over Expected (RYOE) better than legends like LaDainian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch:

Remembering that the 2019 season included Greg Robinson and Chris Hubbard as the team’s tackles with Freddie Kitchens calling plays and Chubb’s season is even more impressive.

While most running back extensions tend to fail, Chubb’s signing seems likely to be the exception to the rule based on his ability to succeed in so many ways.

