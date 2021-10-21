Data Analysts FiveThirtyEight reveal Michigan State’s statistical chances of making CFP

At 7-0 on the season, Michigan State is firmly in the College Football Playoff discussion. But what are their chances of actually making the playoff? FiveThirtyEight has some thoughts on that.

FiveThirtyEight, a data firm, is releasing weekly statistical odds for the nation’s top teams making the College Football Playoff and the Spartans evidently are in the mix. Michigan State is listed to have a 13 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff after their 7-0 start to the season.

At 13 percent, Michigan State has the 10th best odds of reaching the College Football Playoff nationally. The Spartans are fourth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (30 percent), Michigan (23 percent) and Iowa (14 percent).

Additionally, Michigan State has an 11 percent chance of winning the Big Ten and 2 percent chance of winning the National Championship, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Below is the complete breakdown of the top teams’ chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.

The Spartans are off this week, and will return to the field next Saturday against Michigan. A win over the Wolverines should only bolster Michigan State’s chances of reaching the program’s second-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

