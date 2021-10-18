Data Analysts FiveThirtyEight reveal Alabama’s updated statistical chances of making CFP
The Alabama Crimson Tide earned their sixth win of the season on the road this past Saturday against Mississippi State, which boosted them up one spot as the current No. 4 team in the nation.
While they are inside the top-four teams in the nation, they sit just on the cusp. One misstep, or a potential loss in the SEC Championship game could lead to the Crimson Tide missing out on the College Football Playoff, which has only happened once in the Playoff-era back in 2019.
FiveThirtyEight, a data firm, reveals the updated statistical likelihood of Alabama making their way back into the top-four to make the playoff and compete for national championship No. 19.
According to the numbers, Nick Saban and Alabama have a 31% chance to win the SEC title, a 44% chance to make the playoff and a 17% chance to win the national championship.
All of the aforementioned statistics improved from their previous findings last week.
While Alabama has the third-best odds to make the playoff, they have the second-best chances to win it all. Seems like all they need to do is work themselves into a position where they can compete.
