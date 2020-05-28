Dash 4 Cash is back: 2020 dates, tracks announced for Xfinity Series

The Dash 4 Cash initiative for NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers is back in a big way as NASCAR and Xfinity unveiled the details of the bonus-money program Thursday.

The schedule looks different compared to years past due to the revised 2020 schedule as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will kick off with the EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 6 (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

The series then moves on to Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 13 and 14 — with June 14 serving as the Dash 4 Cash race — Talladega Superspeedway on June 20 and then another track to be determined when NASCAR releases the next portion of the revised 2020 schedule.

Bristol Motor Speedway will serve as the qualifier race on June 1. The top four Xfinity Series regulars in the Cheddar‘s 300 presented by Alsco (7 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio) will qualify for the next event at Atlanta.

The first of the four Dash 4 Cash competitors to finish at Atlanta will win the $100,000 bonus. The winner and the next three highest finishing full-time Xfinity Series drivers will qualify for the next event.

In addition, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off the Dash 4 Cash at Bristol with Monday‘s qualifier, Xfinity plans to make donations in each Dash 4 Cash race market that reaffirms their companywide commitment of connecting families, veterans and seniors to the digital tools necessary for navigating these challenging times.