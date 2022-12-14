With Dasan McCullough commitment, Sooners lead 247Sports transfer portal rankings

Oklahoma is off to a hot start in the transfer portal after earning a commitment from the top EDGE in the portal, Dasan McCullough. With the commitments of McCullough, Austin Stogner, and Jacob Lacey, the Sooners are No. 1 overall in 247Sports transfer portal rankings.

Brent Venables and his staff will continue to be active in the portal as they look to improve upon a defense that was one of the worst in the nation in 2022. The additions of McCullough and Lacey are a start, but with the departures of linebackers David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White, the Sooners might need to add a veteran presence at linebacker this offseason.

Wide receiver is an area where the Sooners have been very active, pursuing five different pass catchers from across the country. It could be that Marvin Mims will indeed pursue the NFL or simply that the Sooners aren’t thrilled with their depth behind Mims (if he returns). They’re targeting productive, day-one contributors and players with upside alike.

Offensive line transfer portal additions have been good to the Sooners the last couple of seasons, getting strong play from Chris Murray, McKade Mettauer, and Wanya Morris. With Anton Harrison, Murray, and Morris off to the NFL, the Sooners could afford to add some competition to their young talent.

In the early stages of the transfer portal, the Oklahoma Sooners lead the nation in 247Sports team transfer portal rankings with the additions of their three former four-star players. Expect Oklahoma to stay at or near the top as they continue to portal shop this holiday season.

Here’s a look at the top 11.

