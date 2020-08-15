Daryl Worley adds versatility, size for Cowboys in crafty late FA signing

There was a lot of work the Dallas Cowboys needed do this offseason to rebuild the cornerback position. After Byron Jones departed via free agency, it left just two accomplished corners on the roster. Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and a few nondescript names remained on the ledger.

The team went to work, re-signing slot man Anthony Brown, signing Maurice Canady (who has since opted out), Saivion Smith and then adding two cornerbacks in the draft. Apparently they weren’t done compiling talent at CB. The day after the draft concluded, Dallas also signed former Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley to continue to shore up the secondary.

Worley is a former 2016 third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers and is just 25 years old, but the Cowboys will be his fourth team in five years.

He was traded from the Panthers to the Philadelphia Eagles in March of 2018, but Worley’s arrest for a DUI in April of that year got him released before he played a game for the team. The Raiders swooped in and signed Worley, who was suspended for four games as a result of the arrest.

Worley played his college ball at West Virginia, where he played in 11 games and started in five as a freshman and he continued to get better as his career progressed. He had three interceptions as sophomore, but it was in his junior season when Worley’s stock rose. Worley earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors and picked off six passes in his last season with the Mountaineers, which tied for fourth in the nation.

In his first two years with the Panthers, Worley intercepted three passes and broke up 19, playing primarily as their starting RCB before he was traded to the Eagles.

Worley has been a member of the Raiders for the past two seasons and has played admirably, mostly on the left side. Last season, the veteran CB had eight passes defended, a tackle for a loss, and an interception in 15 games. Worley has five career interceptions, with at least one in each of his four seasons.

If the Cowboys were looking to create more turnovers, Worley does get his hands on a lot of passes.

The biggest reason the Cowboys signed Worley was because of his size. Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, he fits the prototypical mold of CB the Cowboys are targeting.

Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay mentioned in an interview after the draft about how the team wants “big, long corners.” Worley fits that bill.

Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay on drafting CBs Trevon Diggs, Reggie Robinson II: "We needed some guys to be press corners, No. 1. And then the other thing was guys who can affect the ball." Likes new corners' size. "This was a good draft for those big, long corners." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 28, 2020





Worley was already an intriguing name to remember for the defense, but since Canady has opted-out, he’ll get even more of an opportunity now.

Dallas does seem to have significant depth at CB and Worley is going to have value as a veteran presence as the team works in two rookie corners in Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson. He’ll be battling for the third or fourth spot in the rotation and his experience early in the season, especially since there’s been no real offseason practices, could turn out to be a difference maker.

The CB crunch ultimately might not be an issue as there are still rumors the Cowboys might convert one of their corners to a safety moving forward. Awuzie appears to be the most likely player to change positions, but don’t discount Worley as an option for snaps at safety either. He lined up at safety for the Panthers in 2017 and the Raiders used him there in spot duty as well, so Worley does make some sense.

If Awuzie does move, Worley will be counted on to play a bigger role in the secondary. Of course it could be Worley taking on multiple roles himself.

