Daryl Morey's obsession with Warriors ends in bitter defeat: 'We should have won tonight'
It must have been a really hard tweet for Daryl Morey to send out.
As soon as the Warriors ended the Rockets' season with a 101-92 win over Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, the Houston general manager took to Twitter to admit defeat.
— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 29, 2018
Obviously upset, Morey had very little to say after the loss.
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey: "We should have won tonight. I don't have much else to say."
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 29, 2018
Morey openly stated how badly he wanted to beat the Warriors. He admitted he was obsessed with trying to dethrone the champs.
Morey's team had home-court advantage and still couldn't get the job done. Now he'll have to spend the summer thinking about what went wrong.
Game
Result/Schedule
Game 1
Warriors 119, Rockets 106
Game 2
Rockets 127, Warriors 105
Game 3
Warriors 126, Rockets 85
Game 4
Rockets 95, Warriors 92
Game 5
Rockets 98, Warriors 94
Game 6
Warriors 115, Rockets 86
Game 7
Warriors 101, Rockets 92