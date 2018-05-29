Daryl Morey's obsession with Warriors ends in bitter defeat: 'We should have won tonight'

It must have been a really hard tweet for Daryl Morey to send out.

As soon as the Warriors ended the Rockets' season with a 101-92 win over Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, the Houston general manager took to Twitter to admit defeat.

Obviously upset, Morey had very little to say after the loss.

Morey openly stated how badly he wanted to beat the Warriors. He admitted he was obsessed with trying to dethrone the champs.

Morey's team had home-court advantage and still couldn't get the job done. Now he'll have to spend the summer thinking about what went wrong.

Game

Result/Schedule

Game 1

Warriors 119, Rockets 106

Game 2

Rockets 127, Warriors 105

Game 3

Warriors 126, Rockets 85

Game 4

Rockets 95, Warriors 92

Game 5

Rockets 98, Warriors 94

Game 6

Warriors 115, Rockets 86

Game 7

Warriors 101, Rockets 92

