Daryl Morey's obsession with Warriors ends in bitter defeat: 'We should have won tonight'

It must have been a really hard tweet for Daryl Morey to send out.

As soon as the Warriors ended the Rockets' season with a 101-92 win over Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, the Houston general manager took to Twitter to admit defeat.

Obviously upset, Morey had very little to say after the loss.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey: "We should have won tonight. I don't have much else to say." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 29, 2018

Morey openly stated how badly he wanted to beat the Warriors. He admitted he was obsessed with trying to dethrone the champs.

Morey's team had home-court advantage and still couldn't get the job done. Now he'll have to spend the summer thinking about what went wrong.