Daryl Morey planning for Mike D’Antoni to take over for Doc Rivers?

Rivers might have a more significant problem to manage than merely tuning out the naysayers questioning his presence on the Top 15 list. The conspiracy theory already making the rounds in league coaching circles holds that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will eventually want Mike D’Antoni to take over in the hot seat for Philadelphia’s new Joel Embiid/James Harden tag team after D’Antoni’s offensive creativity helped catapult Harden to three scoring titles in Houston.

Doc Rivers said of Joel Embiid, “He’s not yet known for his passing but he’s starting to be.”

Embiid and Matisse Thybulle did a very good job exploiting Evan Mobley’s doubling from the baseline on Saturday: https://t.co/FSbpOwXCa0 pic.twitter.com/3xbJ5omPFK – 11:02 AM

Doc Rivers said they sat down with Matisse Thybulle and they showed him how to cut off the ball. He praised him for all of his improvements in those areas. #Sixers – 10:03 PM

Doc Rivers praised Joel Embiid for his big night but he considered Tobias Harris the unsung hero of the night #Sixers – 10:00 PM

Doc Rivers, (attempted) deadpan on Joel Embiid: “He was pretty good.” – 9:59 PM

Doc Rivers looks forward to adding James Harden to the @Philadelphia 76ers’ system, and adding the MVP’s versatility to this group:

“James is not a hard guy to use offensively – he’s just good. You can put him anywhere.” – 5:55 PM

Doc Rivers said Sixers aren’t concerned about Joel Embiid’s right wrist swelling.

Everyone available tonight besides James Harden and Paul Millsap, who Rivers said will play whenever cleared on health front. – 5:53 PM

Doc Rivers says still no update on when James Harden might play #Sixers – 5:48 PM

Seeing him at his pregame presser after last night’s jokes at his expense, Doc Rivers says he’s going to start calling Eskin “First Half Howard” – 5:47 PM

