Daryl Morey meets up with new Sixers star James Harden at the airport

Ky Carlin
·1 min read
Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey wanted this one. He wanted James Harden in Philadelphia as he gave chase to Harden in the 2020-21 season, but after he was sent to the Brooklyn Nets, that ended that chance.

Fast forward to the 2021-22 season and Morey finally got his man. The Sixers swung a huge deal sending Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to the Nets for Harden. The expectation now is that Harden and Joel Embiid will put the Sixers in a good position to contend for a title.

Morey was so excited for Harden to arrive in Philadelphia that he went to the airport himself to pick him up himself. He posted a video on his Instagram story of the two of them embracing.

Morey and Harden obviously have a close relationship as they spent time with the Houston Rockets and they were able to have success there together. The hope now is that the two of them can replicate that success and take it a step further and bring the Larry O’Brien trophy to South Philadelphia.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

