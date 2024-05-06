Daryl Morey discusses whether Tobias Harris can help championship team

CAMDEN, N.J. — As the Philadelphia 76ers head into the offseason, there are questions that need to be answered by President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and the rest of the front office.

The Sixers have a slew of free agents that will hit the open market and one of them is Tobias Harris who just finished up a 5-year $180 million deal he signed in 2019. The veteran out of Tennessee had another solid season with averages of 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35.3% from deep.

However, his numbers dipped drastically in the postseason. He averaged just 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 43.1% from the floor and 33.3% from deep. His field goal attempts dripped from 13.6 in the regular season to 8.5 in the playoffs. His 3-point attempts dropped from 3.7 to 3.0. He was scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting in the Game 6 elimination game.

This is not the first time his playoff numbers have not been what the Sixers need out of him. While Harris is obviously an impactful player, one has to wonder whether he can be a contributor on a championship team and whether Philadelphia will bring him back in free agency on a smaller deal.

“Tobias for sure can be a contributing player on a contender,” said President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. “In terms of back, I give the same answer I just gave— we have interest in all our free agents…you’re always trying to fit in as many good, solid players as you can given the CBA bucket that we’re given and it’s really not ‘does this player help?’ It’s ‘does this player help within the context of the CBA’ and whatever number they’re at, what constraints that creates for other positions you might want to help.”

To Morey’s point, it will come down to the numbers and whether the Sixers can fit him back into their payroll. On the flip side, despite always being a reliable and solid player, one has to believe that Harris’s time in Philadelphia is likely over due to the playoff shortcomings.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire