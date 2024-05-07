Daryl Morey assesses leaps Sixers star Tyrese Maxey took in 4th season

CAMDEN, N.J. — The 2023-24 season was a frustrating one for the Philadelphia 76ers. They entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed and were ousted by the New York Knicks in Round 1. The injury to Joel Embiid caused him to miss 43 games and the Sixers tumbled in the standings.

On the flip side, Philadelphia saw the meteoric rise of Tyrese Maxey. In 70 games, he averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45% from the floor and 37.3% from deep while being named an All-Star. He averaged 29.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in the playoffs.

Maxey exceeded everybody’s expectations and those months without Embiid will continue to help him grow.

“I think he probably exceeded mine in that the step he took this year was extremely hard, and for sure not a given that he would have done it,” said President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. “We should all learn not to bet against Tyrese given that he’s beat expectations every single season both prior to coming here. Then, you become the priority guy on the scouting report, that’s a huge adjustment.”

When Embiid was out, teams focused squarely on Maxey. The goal was to slow him down and force the other Sixers to step up and do something. Maxey was able to overcome those challenges and give Philadelphia some guidance without the big fella.

“Blitzes, you’re the first guy on the film, and sometimes the only guy on the film especially when Joel was out,” Morey continued on Maxey. “How to stop this that he does. How to stop that? How to guard the step back. How to guard the speed.”

There were some games in the beginning when Maxey struggled a bit, but he continued to get better and better and that’s where Morey has been impressed with what he has brought to the table.

“He even had a couple games, especially early when Joel was out, I thought it was quite challenging for him,” finished Morey. “To his credit, working with our coaching staff, and watching a ton of video, and then just getting used to how people are gonna guard him, he really took that step forward. Tyrese gets all the credit. That was not a given that he can do all that and it’s very exciting that he did.”

The Sixers can now grow with Embiid and Maxey as Philadelphia looks to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference finally.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire