Darwin Nunez thriving in Liverpool's thrill-a-minute attack

Darwin Nunez looks far more settled in the Premier League this season - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

Liverpool’s attack is emerging as the hottest ticket in the Premier League again.

Where previously Jurgen Klopp looked to a dependable front three, he has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal now. There is still some refining to be done on his new look side, but offensively they already look at full throttle.

West Ham were well in this game at Anfield, level at half-time and cursing several opportunities to claim a notable scalp.

But Klopp’s side possesses the thrilling capacity to flick a switch and change momentum. This season is heralding the arrival of a more polished Darwin Nunez, who is benefiting from a midfield capable of seeing the right pass to him, and more significantly executing it.

This match was won when Alex Mac Allister’s sumptuously weighted clipped pass matched Nunez’s run and the Uruguayan’s volley restored Liverpool’s lead on the hour.

Diogo Jota emerged from the bench to banish the Hammers’ hopes of a late rally. As against Manchester City last week, Moyes’ side showed plenty of quality - it is obvious why Lucas Paqueta is destined for one of Europe’s top clubs - but were ultimately outdone by decisive moments of class.

Those West Ham fans who felt Moyes’ time should end halfway through last season must shuffle uncomfortably when reminded of the fact when seeing this side improve. They are reaping the benefits of evolution, last year’s difficulties in the Premier League cancelled out by Europa League glory and a more settled, balanced line-up.

The will lament a couple of early chances in front of the Kop, Tomas Soucek and Michael Antonio wasteful. Liverpool, rather like Anfield itself, began slumbersome. But they have the capacity to energise themselves with spellbinding skill, as they did in the build-up to the opening goal on 16 minutes.

A rapid counter-attack led by Nunez and Luis Diaz ended with Nayef Aguerd’s trip on Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian, inconsistent from the spot recently, made no mistake.

This briefly gave the impression Liverpool would settle and dominate, Salah close to a second after another superb combination between the forwards.

But occasional defensive vulnerabilities are an ongoing Liverpool concern. Coufal’s cross enabled Bowen’s to dive full length and still beat Van Dijk to the ball, the glancing header beating Alisson off the post.

Liverpool stepped up in the second half, dominant by full-time for a sixth consecutive victory. There looks like there is more to come. In attack, that promises to be just as exciting as the era of Mane, Firmino and Salah.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.