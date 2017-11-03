Darvish thanks Dodgers and fans after World Series loss

Yu Darvish took to Twitter to thank the LA Dodgers and their fans after his poor performance in game seven of the MLB World Series.

Yu Darvish thanked the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans for his time at the MLB franchise following Wednesday's World Series defeat to the Houston Astros.

Darvish endured a terrible performance in game seven of the World Series, which helped the Astros claim their first title ever.

The 31-year-old pitcher allowed all five runs, four earned, in only 1.6 innings during Houston's 5-1 victory.

Darvish, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, took the time on Twitter to thank the Dodgers.

"First of all, thank you for the past three months. I couldn't have finished the season with a new team in another city without the support of the amazing fans, team-mates and staff," Darvish wrote.

"In just three months, I've learned a lot about the city of LA and how the courteous fans kept me going even when I was not in my best condition.

"The World Series resulted in a disappointment due to my lack of performance, but I will carry this experience to the future.

"I am honoured to be part of this organisation and play baseball with the support of great fans. Again, thank you very much."

On Wednesday, Darvish said he would like to return to the team, but it is unclear what direction the Dodgers will take.

He was 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA after he came to Los Angeles from the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline, completing the six-year, $60million deal he signed in Texas before the 2012 season.

Before going 0-2 in a World Series that included a racially charged controversy involving Astros player Yuli Gurriel, Darvish won his first two postseason starts with a 1.42 playoff ERA.