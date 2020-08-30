Darvish pitches Cubs to 3-0 win over Reds in Game 1 of doubleheader, but Kimbrel blows save in 6-5 loss in nightcap

CINCINNATI — Yu Darvish merely laughed when his glove fell off while he delivered a pitch to the Cincinnati Reds’ Freddy Galvis in the fourth inning Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

But it was no laughing matter when Joey Votto and Nicholas Castellanos hit consecutive singles to start the fifth with Darvish trying to protect a two-run Chicago Cubs lead.

Darvish kept his composure and had enough command to strike out Jesse Winkler on a 98-mph fastball and Eugenio Suarez on a slider before inducing Galvis to hit a soft grounder with the bases loaded to end the threat and steer the Cubs to a 3-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader in Cincinnati.

“Going through the baseball journey when you get to a certain point, things start to line up where you know your mind catches up with what you can do,” manager David Ross said of Darvish, who is 6-0 with a 0.92 ERA in his last six starts.