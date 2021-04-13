Darvish dominates, Myers powers Padres past Pirates 6-2

  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    1/10

    Padres Pirates Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    2/10

    Padres Pirates Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Cahill delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    3/10

    Padres Pirates Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Cahill delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove stands in the dugout during a baseball game against his former team the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    4/10

    Padres Pirates Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove stands in the dugout during a baseball game against his former team the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • San Diego Padres' Wil Myers hits a single, driving in two runs, off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    5/10

    Padres Pirates Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Wil Myers hits a single, driving in two runs, off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, right, celebrates with Manny Machado as they head back to the dugout after scoring on Myers' two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    6/10

    Padres Pirates Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, right, celebrates with Manny Machado as they head back to the dugout after scoring on Myers' two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish carries his bat as he runs to first base as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings, left, fields the ball to make the putout on him at first base to end the top of the sixth inning during a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    7/10

    Padres Pirates Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish carries his bat as he runs to first base as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings, left, fields the ball to make the putout on him at first base to end the top of the sixth inning during a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • San Diego Padres' Wil Myers hits a single, driving in two runs, off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    8/10

    Padres Pirates Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Wil Myers hits a single, driving in two runs, off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, is greeted by Jurickson Profar, left, after they both scored on a single by Wil Myers off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    9/10

    Padres Pirates Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, is greeted by Jurickson Profar, left, after they both scored on a single by Wil Myers off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres' Wil Myers rubs dirt on his hands between pitches during an at-bat in the seventh inning against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. Myers singled off Oviedo, driving in two runs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    10/10

    Padres Pirates Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Wil Myers rubs dirt on his hands between pitches during an at-bat in the seventh inning against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. Myers singled off Oviedo, driving in two runs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Cahill delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove stands in the dugout during a baseball game against his former team the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers hits a single, driving in two runs, off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, right, celebrates with Manny Machado as they head back to the dugout after scoring on Myers' two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish carries his bat as he runs to first base as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings, left, fields the ball to make the putout on him at first base to end the top of the sixth inning during a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers hits a single, driving in two runs, off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, is greeted by Jurickson Profar, left, after they both scored on a single by Wil Myers off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers rubs dirt on his hands between pitches during an at-bat in the seventh inning against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. Myers singled off Oviedo, driving in two runs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL GRAVES
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yu Darvish allowed three hits over seven dominant innings, Wil Myers drove in five runs and the San Diego Padres extended their strong start with a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Darvish (1-0), acquired from the Chicago Cubs in December in hopes of helping San Diego chase down the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, struck out six and walked one in a crisp performance as the Padres won their fourth straight. The four-time All-Star worked efficiently, throwing 63 of 95 pitches for strikes and permitting just one runner past second base.

Myers hit a two-run homer to the bushes beyond center field in the sixth off 21-year-old reliever Luis Oviedo (0-1) to put San Diego in front to stay. Myers added a two-run single in the seventh and is batting .370 (10 for 27) during his seven-game hitting streak.

Phil Evans had an RBI double for the Pirates and Trevor Cahill worked five effective innings but Pittsburgh's modest two-game winning streak ended.

Cahill, signed as a free agent a month ago and given a shot to fill out a patchwork Pirates rotation, bounced back from a rocky 2021 debut by matching Darvish nearly pitch for pitch. Cahill allowed one run on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts, relying heavily on movement to offset a fastball that tops out at 91 mph.

While Cahill was solid, Darvish was masterful. Perhaps just as important for the Padres, he ate up 21 outs to give the bullpen a bit of a break. San Diego relievers entered the game having worked a major league-high 43 innings, including 8 1/3 in Texas on Sunday after starter Adrian Morejon left in the first with an injury.

Darvish made sure only light work was required Monday. His only hiccup came with two outs in the third when Adam Frazier singled and Evans followed with a double that tied the game. Darvish retired 14 of his final 15 batters in a start that mirrored most of the ones he made for the Cubs last season, when he went 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA to finish second in NL Cy Young Award voting behind Trevor Bauer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Morejon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain and San Diego recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from the alternate training site. The team hadn't decided who will replace Morejon in the rotation. His next scheduled start was Friday at home against the Dodgers.

UP NEXT

Padres: Blake Snell (0-0, 1.86 ERA) will make his third start for San Diego after being acquired from Tampa Bay in the offseason. Snell lost his only career start against Pittsburgh, dropping a 6-2 decision on June 28, 2017. Only one player who appeared in that game remains with the Pirates: RF Gregory Polanco.

Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.43) will try to work past the fourth inning for the first time this season on Tuesday. Kuhl allowed five runs (four earned) in a loss to Cincinnati last Wednesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • There's a new way to buy and trade official MLB baseball cards. These virtual cards can't be forged and come with a complete trading history.

    You can choose between a $5 "standard pack" of six virtual baseball cards and a $100 "premium pack" of 45 cards, each with a mix of card rarities.

  • MLB power rankings: Can anything be discerned from baseball's opening weeks?

    The Dodgers and Padres have started strong, but other presumed contenders have struggled while a few others have made surprise headlines.

  • Prince Andrew speaks publicly for first time since stepping back from royal duties

    The Duke of York had not spoken in public since he stood down in November 2019 following a disastrous Newsnight interview about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. But after attending a remembrance service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Sunday, the Queen’s second son, 61, gave his first interview since he stepped back from royal duties, describing his mother as “an incredibly stoic person”. Speaking of the “terrible loss” the family was suffering, he said: “I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who is feeling it, I think, probably more than everybody else. “The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. And she described his passing as a miracle. “And she's contemplating, I think is the way that I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we're there to support her.”

  • Brandon Staley says Jalen Ramsey is ‘one of the biggest reasons’ for him getting Chargers job

    Brandon Staley heaped praise on Jalen Ramsey, crediting him as being one of the biggest reasons he got the Chargers job.

  • Speed demon: New closer Clase bringing the heat for Indians

    Seconds after the ball leaves Emmanuel Clase's hand and streaks toward home plate, the eyes of everyone in Progressive Field quickly turn to the ballpark's video scoreboard to see what pitch he threw and how fast it went. “It's unfair,” Indians starter Logan Allen said after watching Clase mow down the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Eight games into a new season, the Indians, who began 2021 with uncertainty in the back end of their bullpen, may have something special in Clase, a harder-than-hard-throwing right-hander from the Dominican Republic who arrived in a 2019 trade from Texas and missed last season due to a drug suspension.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • Celtics hold Nuggets to just 8 points in fourth quarter to claim wild comeback win

    The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • Billy Horschel apologizes for conduct at Masters

    After a weekend at the Masters when PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel got more attention for his bare feet than his play at Augusta National, he apologized for his fiery behavior. Horschel, who stumbled to a 50th-place finish at Augusta, Ga., following a 4-over-par 76 on Sunday, referenced his behavior without mentioning a specific incident. "I apologize to Augusta National, the Members of the Club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line," Horschel said in the second of consecutive apology posts at Twitter.

  • Julian Edelman cut after failed physical, may retire

    After 12 years with the Patriots, wide receiver Julian Edelman has been released. The Patriots officially terminated Edelman’s contract today, with a “failed physical” designation on the NFL’s transaction wire. ESPN reported that Edelman’s next step may be retirement. The failed physical is not a big surprise, given last week’s news that Edelman wasn’t expecting [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll reportedly reached out to Giovani Bernard

    Bernard landed with the Bucs, but the Seahawks pulled out all the stops to get him.

  • Umpire Joe West is awarded $500,000 in defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca

    Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest Monday by the New York Supreme Court in his defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca.

  • Conor McGregor calls off UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier over missing charitable donation

    McGregor called off his fight with Poirier after being called out for not making good on his donation to Poirier's foundation.

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson, who is 6-foot-7, says playing point guard 'feels natural'

    With Lonzo Ball out, Zion Williamson has initiated the Pelicans' offense with great success, scoring 37 and 38 points in his past two games.

  • Washington moves up for Mac Jones in latest mock draft

    Mike Lombardi created headlines last week when he suggested the Washington Football Team "loved" North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

  • Transfer news: Lingard to Arsenal, Real Madrid; Fellaini to Tottenham

    The transfer news is really heating up as Jesse Lingard to Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid or Inter Milan and Marouane Fellaini to Tottenham are a few of the latest reports.

  • Can we please stop with the Julian Edelman Hall of Fame talk?

    Julian Edelman doesn't warrant a Hall of Fame conversation, much less enshrinement.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

    Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!

  • Conor McGregor’s manager to Dustin Poirier: Going public about donation money ‘a low move’

    "Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.