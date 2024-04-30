Darvin Ham reflects on two years of coaching the Lakers

As most expected, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first round of the NBA playoffs. While they played well in spurts, they did a very poor job of closing out games, especially in the third quarter, and now they face an offseason of uncertainty.

A good amount of that uncertainty involves the future of head coach Darvin Ham. He has been made into the scapegoat for all of the Lakers’ failures to perform up to their ability, and whether he keeps his job could be a major domino to fall as far as what else happens, personnel-wise.

After the end of Game 5 on Monday, Ham maintained the positive and grateful public attitude he has always sported.

“It’s been a hell of a two years sitting in this seat, I’ll tell you that. It’s been a hell of a two years.” – Darvin Ham — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 30, 2024

Lakers fans will undoubtedly be waiting with bated breath to see what happens with him in the weeks and months to come.

