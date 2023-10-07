Darvin Ham: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are hungry

The Los Angeles Lakers have a very strong, deep and talented cast this season, and as a result, they’re considered serious championship contenders. It comes in stark contrast to the substandard roster they had to go to war with a year or two ago that looked like it wasn’t good enough to get them to the playoffs.

But in the end, how far they go this season will fall on LeBron James and Anthony Davis, their two superstars. While James is the engine and the most vocal leader of the team, Davis is slated as its offensive focal point, especially in its set offense.

Head coach Darvin Ham says that Davis is hungry compared to last season and that both he and James are the hungriest players on the team (h/t The Cold Wire).

Darvin Ham's response when asked if he's seen anything differently from Anthony Davis in training camp: "Just his hunger, man. He and Bron both. Our two captains are the most hungry." pic.twitter.com/nnCHSLKwJm — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) October 6, 2023

Davis has often been criticized for supposedly being lazy and lacking motivation. But according to multiple reports, that is not exactly the case. He has put in work on his outside shot, which looked impressive during a recent unofficial minicamp, and Ham has also said the big man has been showing vocal leadership during training camp this week.

Reportedly, Davis also reported to training camp in the best shape he has ever been in heading into a season as a member of the Lakers.

