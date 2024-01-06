Darvin Ham addresses his status within the team as Lakers' losing streak grows

Lakers forward Anthony Davis works the ball inside against Memphis defenders Desmond Bane (22) and Santi Aldama during the second quarter of the Lakers' 127-113 loss at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Darvin Ham got his chance early Friday night to make a statement. Two hours later, it was the Lakers turn.

Facing what could be called a mid-season crisis, the Lakers needed to approach Friday with the kind of attention and force that moment demanded, a chance to snap a losing streak before hosting the red-hot Clippers on Sunday.

But instead of failing to meet the moment with effort, the Lakers, in some ways just like they did against Miami Wednesday, failed to meet the moment with competency, replacing turnovers and bricks for slow closeouts on shooters and panicked late-game offense.

Despite trailing by as many as 13 in the first half, Memphis shot its way past the Lakers in the fourth quarter of a 127-113 win, outscoring L.A. by 14 in the final frame.

As Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart swished home dagger threes, boos and murmurs replaced the early energy the Lakers helped ignite.

LeBron James hit his first four threes in the first quarter, skipping his way across the court to celebrate. Anthony Davis roared and muscled his way to 31 points. And Austin Reaves had 19 points and a career-best 12 assists.

But as the Lakers offense stalled — one of the worst in the league will do that from time to time — Memphis got hot and stayed hot. The Grizzlies made 23 threes — the most allowed by a Lakers opponent this season.

Entering the game, Memphis was the worst shooting team in the NBA. Friday, they hit 51.1% while the Lakers went under screens and trudged into closeouts.

The Lakers' timidity late didn’t match Ham’s defiance early.

Pregame, amid external scrutiny about his job performance, the Lakers coach said he felt affirmed about his standing with the organization.

“It comes with the territory. I’m solid," Ham said. "My governor, Jeanie Buss, the boss lady; our president, Robert Pelinka — we’re all aligned. As long as they’re not saying it, I guess I’m good. Which I know how they feel about me and the situation we’re currently in. So, we’re all on the same page. My two captains, I communicate with them. Our communication has been at a high level.”

Lakers star LeBron James skips across the court after hitting a three-pointer in the first quarter against Memphis on Friday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A report in The Athletic said there was “a deepening disconnect” between Ham and the locker room while citing six unnamed sources.

“It’s just, the one thing that’s crazy is that it reminds me of when I used to watch '60 Minutes' with my father in the '80s," Ham said. "And one particular show they were talking about La Cosa Nostra and the mafia and these guys were starting to go to trial and their star witness shows up with a black potato sack over his head and shades. And due to fear, the name can’t really be released.

"And so this seems to be the standard of reporting now for NBA,” Ham continued. “People on the internet and whatever. And not all reporters — I don’t want to disrespect anybody in the room — but when you say the source is anonymous by choice and they don’t want to put their name on something but they want to give you the information and then you take the information and now everybody gets a chance to dissect it and spread it all out in their own way, it’s kind of disingenuous. And I wish we would get to a place where people are firm enough to stand on what they’re saying and then maybe we can have real dialogue and get to it.”

Ham did say he has evaluated his coaching performance during the Lakers’ recent swoon.

“You know, for me, it's the film and really being efficient with that, being efficient with when we're able to step on the floor and really pinpointing the things that we need to work on, just being sharper,” Ham said. “And I've always invited feedback and participation from my staff members, really hearing their voices, along with mine. Obviously, I have to make the final decision on things from a coaching standpoint, but really, everyone's seen. Just taking in what everyone is seeing.”

There will be more to examine now, the Lakers' defense struggling while the offense remains a nightly mystery.

The Lakers remained without Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell on Friday, and their returns would certainly be welcomed.

But until the Lakers break through and start winning — something they’ve only down three times since Dec. 9 — the pressure won’t fade.

