The darts prodigy, 10, aiming to become world champ

A 10-year-old darts sensation is aiming to become world champion having already claimed the scalps of former professionals.

Lennon "The Force" Wharf has balanced sitting his SATs with representing Suffolk's under-18 darts team.

The youngster arrowed his first 180 at the age of three and has gone on to hit the top score on more than 450 occasions at the oche.

His father, Gary, said he was taking it "all in his stride" as his darts career continued to take flight.

The hot prospect had already been snapped up by Target Darts - the same brand that represents Luke Littler, Rob Cross and Raymond van Barneveld.

Suffolk darts legend Keith Deller has even been round to the family home in Brandon to take Lennon on.

Deller was among a throng of darts professionals to have played him, with Lennon previously lining up against 2008 world champion Mark Webster aged eight.

Mr Wharf said his son's rapid progression in the sport was "crazy".

"He's calm, he takes it all in his stride - win or lose - and gets on with it," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"It's hard when you're watching because you can't do anything when he's on the stage.

"You're just hoping that he hits the double to win the game. You're a bag of nerves."

For Lennon, it is a much calmer approach. He said: "I just play the board, not the player."

The youngster said he felt darts was ready to explode in wider popularity, especially thanks to the success of Littler at the World Darts Championship in 2023.

He revealed his ambition to go one better than his 17-year-old inspiration Littler and become a world champion himself - but not just once.

"You want to win three or four maybe to actually remember it," he said.

"I want to win at least three."

Follow Suffolk news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related internet links