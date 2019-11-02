Dartmouth's game-winning Hail Mary marred by bad camera work

A game you were probably not paying attention to had one of the wildest finishes of the season. And because of poor camera work, the game’s viewers barely saw the finish anyway.

Dartmouth entered Saturday with an undefeated record, but needed to beat Harvard to keep pace with Princeton atop the Ivy League standings. But offense was hard to come by in Cambridge.

Trailing 6-3, Dartmouth regained possession at its own 4-yard line with just 1:00 to play. The Big Green managed to advance just past midfield, setting up a last-second Hail Mary. And the prayer was answered. Derek Kyler evaded pressure and lobbed one up into a crowd. After a few deflections, the pass fell into the hands of Masaki Aerts to give Dartmouth the 9-6 win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you were watching the game live on ESPN+, this is what it looked like.

(via ESPN)

While the announcers were going nuts describing the improbable finish, the camera was focused on midfield before finally panning to the end zone. The first replay wasn’t much better.

Story continues

It’s the play everyone is clamoring to see! Derek Kyler with the @JPosnanski Houdini effort to escape the rush, Masaki Aerts hauls it in for the GW TD in the end zone as time expires! #DartFB @IvyLeague #SCTop10 #IvyTop5 pic.twitter.com/TzSDrWxDsY — Dartmouth Football (@DartFootball) November 2, 2019

Finally, a view from the end zone let viewers see just how the ball ended up in Aerts’ arms.

(via ESPN)

Two Harvard defenders went for the ball, only to knock it in the air. Aerts was in the right place at the right time and became the hero on Saturday.

Now both Dartmouth and Princeton are 7-0 (4-0 Ivy) entering next Saturday’s showdown at Yankee Stadium. First place in the Ivy will be on the line.

More from Yahoo Sports: