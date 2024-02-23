Dartmouth to name football stadium after Buddy Teevens

Feb. 22—A place that Buddy Teevens treasured will be named in his honor.

Dartmouth College announced this week that it will name its football stadium, formerly Memorial Field, the "Buddy Teevens Stadium at Memorial Field" in honor of the legendary and beloved coach who passed away last September after a bicycle accident in Florida. He was 66.

Dartmouth will host a community celebration of his life at the field on Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. A dedication of the stadium is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, when the Big Green host Pennsylvania in their Ivy League opener.

A former Ivy League Player of the Year as a Dartmouth quarterback, Teevens was the head coach at his alma mater for 22 years. He was the winningest coach in Dartmouth football history, compiling a record of 117-101-2, including 83-70-1 in Ivy League play. His teams won or shared five conference titles.

Teevens was also known as an innovator, eliminating traditional tackling in practices in order to reduce concussions.

The NCAA last month awarded Teevens the 2024 Pat Summitt Award posthumously at its convention. The award, named after the legendary University of Tennessee women's basketball coach, honors people who have shown a devotion to the development of college athletes and have made a positive impact on their lives.

With reports from the Dartmouth athletics website.