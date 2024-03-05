Dartmouth College basketball team attempts to unionize
Dartmouth men's basketball players will vote Tuesday on whether to form the nation's first college athlete's labor union.
Dartmouth men's basketball players will vote Tuesday on whether to form the nation's first college athlete's labor union.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Monday’s ruling deemed Dartmouth players as employees and granted them the right to unionize. While a long way from being final, it's yet another shot across the bow of college athletics amateurism.
Stay updated with all the news ahead of Tuesday's franchise tag deadline with Yahoo Sports.
Almost 350 programs enter their conference tournaments with visions of securing an NCAA tournament bid.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito was the presumed Opening Day starter.
Seeking to highlight underrated gems across MLB, fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don shares his list of draft sleepers in the AL.
It's not a setback in Verlander's recovery, he just needs more build-up time.
Barkley can now test the free agent market, which opens next week.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including possibly losing Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
Iowa's game versus Ohio State was the second-most watched college basketball game this season.
James is by no means a finished product, but there are reasons to believe he can find success at the highest level.
EA Sports is bringing back its popular video game later this summer with a new NIL deal to compensate players for agreeing to be in it.
Everything you need to keep up with the major women's conference tournaments across the country this week.
Conference tournaments tip off this week with automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament on the line.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Where might he land?
With the stretch drive of the fantasy hockey season here, consider adding these lightly rostered players for a lineup boost.