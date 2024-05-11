Dartmoor Ten Tors teams urged to 'find the strength'

Thousands of young people have set off for the Ten Tors challenge across Dartmoor.

A total of 2,400 teenagers have stepped up to navigate themselves over routes of 35, 45 or 55 miles (56, 72 or 88km) across the tricky terrain.

They were buoyed by words of advice from Ray Mears, TV presenter, author and survival expert.

"Find the strength", he urged the teams, before telling them "I salute you".

The groups will have to navigate themselves [BBC]

Mr Mears added: "I think what you are about to do is amazing.

"The journey started when you volunteered.

"Now you have done your training and preparation. On your backs you have the kit you need. In your head, you have the information you need.

"Now you have to look inside your hearts to find the strength you need."

Alongside the main expedition there is also the Jubilee Challenge, in which about 400 young people with special physical or educational needs complete routes of up to 15 miles (24km).

Tilly from the University Officers’ Training Corps (UOTC) [BBC]

They can enter either as a team or as individuals, each accompanied by an officer cadet from Exeter University Officer Training Corps.

This year's Ten Tors is also host to the first Jubilee Challenge Plus.

Organisers said this was aimed at young adults with special educational needs and disability who were capable of an overnight stay, but may find the Ten Tors challenge inaccessible.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.