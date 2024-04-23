Dart joins Raducanu and Boulter in Madrid Open

Dart reached her first semi-final on the WTA Tour at the Transylvania Open in February [Getty Images]

Harriet Dart has joined Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter in the main draw of the Madrid Open.

Dart, 27, beat Russia's Maria Timofeeva her second qualifying match.

The British number two fought back from a set down to earn a 4-6 6-3 7-5 victory.

Raducanu's first-round opponent is currently unknown as the 21-year-old was set to play Karolina Pliskova in her opening round, but the former world number one pulled out of the tournament because of a wrist injury.

British number one Boulter, 27, will miss the first round and will meet the winner of the match between American wildcard Robin Montgomery and Russia's Elina Avanesyan in the second.

Meanwhile in the men's draw, Britain's Dan Evans, 33, has withdrawn from the tournament with a right calf injury.