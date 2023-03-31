Darrynton Evans to sign with Colts

It appears the Friday workout Darrynton Evans had with the Colts went well.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Indianapolis will sign the free agent running back.

Evans, a 2020 third-round pick, spent his first two seasons with the Titans, appearing in just six games. He then played six games for the Bears last season, recording 64 yards on 14 carries along with one 33-yard catch.

Evans has also averaged 22.3 yards on 10 kick returns.

He played a total of 49 offensive snaps and 63 special teams snaps with Chicago last year.

Evans joins a running backs group led by Jonathan Taylor that also includes Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Aaron Shampklin, and Jake Funk.

