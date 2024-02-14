Darryl Tapp reportedly headed to Washington Commanders coaching staff

Darryl Tapp, a former star at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake and Virginia Tech, has been hired as the Washington Commanders defensive line coach, according to multiple media reports.

Tapp, 39, returns to Washington, where he played defensive end and linebacker in 2013 during an NFL career that spanned 12 seasons.

Tapp was an All-American at Virginia Tech and is a member of the school’s sports hall of fame. He played in 165 regular-season NFL games for six teams and was on the Hokies’ staff before becoming San Francisco’s assistant defensive line coach for the past three seasons.

Tapp was a quality control coach at Vanderbilt for the 2019 season before joining coach Justin Fuente’s staff at Virginia Tech in December 2019. He began his coaching career at Central Michigan and also was an intern with the New Orleans Saints.