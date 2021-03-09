  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Darryl Sutter bag-skates Flames into oblivion during first practice

Kyle Cantlon
·Editor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If there's been a bigger "on-brand" practice debut by a head coach than the absolute beauty Darryl Sutter just put the Calgary Flames through, I haven't seen it.

In case you've been on a bender or sleeping or just not really paying attention, Sutter is back behind the Flames bench as of last week, taking over from Geoff Ward who was axed after the team's 7-3 win over the Senators last week.

After watching the team's past two losses from afar since being hired, Sutter hit the ice Tuesday to lead his first practice session with the Flames in over 15 years and it absolutely, positively did not disappoint. The man needed a mere 35 minutes before deciding it was bag-skate time for his struggling group.

Coming off a couple losses and an off-day, any player looking up at their calendar as Darryl ripped into town knew without a doubt that Tuesday was going to be a bagger. You wake up today and head to the rink knowing there's a good chance you will be tasting your breakfast twice.

For surreal competitors like most of these guys are though, these high-energy, no-nonsense practices delivered from a coach as decorated as Sutter are often welcomed with open arms and viewed as a necessary part of their turnaround.

Some of Calgary's top players echoed that sentiment after its short but exhausting pracky.

"Definitely the best practice we've had in awhile... It was very business-like today, there's no messing around," defenseman Chris Tanev said.

"All business, no messing around," forward Matthew Tkachuk added.

Assistant coach Ryan Huska acted as the team's head coach in their past two games versus the Oilers and Senators, both of which the Flames lost.

The Flames are sliding and Sutter has a monumental task in trying to turn this around in a hurry. Calgary currently sits in the six-hole in the North Division — four points back of the Canadiens for the final playoff spot, with two more games played.

Sutter signed a three-year deal — two seasons after this one — to return to the franchise he led to within a literal inch of the Stanley Cup title in 2004.

Sutter went on to win two championships with the LA Kings after departing Calgary the first time around.

More coverage from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon is the biggest corporate buyer of renewable energy

    Tech companies are leading the charge to power their operations with renewable energy. Although it hasn’t yet broken into the cumulative top ten, the second-biggest PPA customer in 2020 was TSMC, a Taiwanese company that supplies semiconductors to Apple.

  • Thiem keen to dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros

    Nadal's dominance on the red claycourts in Paris is unmatched, the Spaniard picking up his 13th French Open trophy last year to match Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Two of those 13 victories on centre court have come against Austrian Thiem, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year.

  • Dak secures the bag, Hurts looks to start and more

    Scott Pianowski and Evan Silva from Establish the Run break down the latest news and their favorite strategy tips in this episode Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • MacKinnon expected back for injury-riddled Avalanche

    This was a promising sight for the Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon going through on-ice drills in an optional practice. The speedy forward with the pinpoint-accurate shot appears on track to be back in the lineup Wednesday night against Arizona after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury. “I do expect him to play,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after practice Tuesday.

  • Former Galaxy star Cristian Pavon charged with rape in Argentina court

    Cristian Pavon is accused of raping a woman in Cordoba in 2019.

  • What the Trent Brown trade tells us about Bill Belichick’s thinking

    The New England Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown. Is this a window into their thinking at quarterback?

  • Pro Football Focus says this was the Bears’ best NFL draft decision in the last five years

    The Chicago Bears haven't had many first-round picks lately, but that hasn't stopped them from having NFL draft success, per PFF.

  • Glover Teixeira is ‘100 percent’ next for Jan Blachowicz, but champ seeks six-month layoff

    Glover Teixeira might be waiting around a while before challenging Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title.

  • Sailing: America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph

    Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster. Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.

  • Cowboys, Dak Prescott reach deal on contract extension

    Dak Prescott has his long-term deal with the Cowboys.

  • Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up

    Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year. The Swiss has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic last year but is already looking ahead to Wimbledon and the Olympics. "Participation in the Olympics is part of my plan although my main goal was everything from today until Wimbledon, the tournament that precedes the Olympics," Federer told beIN Sports.

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Phil Mickelson out of Top 100 for first time in 28 years

    Phil Mickelson has fallen outside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in 28 years. In the new rankings released Monday, Mickelson was ranked No. 101, ending his record streak at 1,425 weeks. Additionally, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who was ranked No. 1 early in June 2020, fell out of the top 10, replaced by Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • After contract win, Cowboys' Dak Prescott could earn more money than any player in NFL history

    Dallas came to its senses and declined to let other teams set the table with Prescott. The result was the Cowboys absorbing a loss at the negotiating table that was two years in the making.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Reports: Bucs reach two-year, $25 million extension with LB Lavonte David

    Bruce Arians wasn't going to let longtime team captain Lavonte David leave Tampa.

  • Texas Tech offers Patrick Mahomes' 2-day-old daughter letter of intent offer

    The recruiting process can never start early enough.