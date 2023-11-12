Darryl Strawberry on playing for both NY teams, how they each 'need a lot of help' this offseason

Former Mets and Yankees superstar Darryl Strawberry chats with SNY's Niki Lattarulo at his induction into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. He touches on playing in New York for most of his career and the challenge it presents but calls it "the greatest place to play." Straw also analyzed the current state of both clubs, saying the Mets need pitching and another big bat to go along with Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. As for the Yankees, "they need a lot more than Aaron Judge", and is hoping for improvement up and down the entire roster.