Darryl Strawberry opens up about moving past baseball, Steve Cohen buying the Mets, his new life as a pastor … and Donald Trump

NEW YORK — Darryl Strawberry doesn’t have much time for baseball these days.

The eight-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion spends his time travelling the country as a pastor. Strawberry’s life now stands in stark contrast to his days of playing baseball, surviving colon cancer twice and battling drug and alcohol addiction.

The Daily News caught up with Strawberry — in between his conferences in Tennessee, Arkansas and California — and asked the former Mets, Dodgers and Yankees right fielder about the pending Mets sale, the upcoming election and more. His eighth book, “Turn Your Season Around,” comes out in January 2021.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

— Daily News: How much of the World Series are you watching and who do you have to win it all — Dodgers or Rays?

— Darryl Strawberry: I haven’t watched any of it this year. I’ve completely been so far removed from it for such a long time. It’s just different, it’s a different time. I see things are different from when I used to play back in the day. Nothing personal, it’s just a different time. I’m just one of those guys that just never stayed around it for a very long time after I got out and I just moved into other areas of my life to do different things.

— DN: How long have you been staying away from watching the game?

— DS: It’s been years. I don’t sit down and say, ‘The game is coming up. Let’s watch it.’ Usually, if it’s a New York team, I may take a peek at it. I like to watch the playoffs this year, I’ve seen it passing by airports and stuff like that. I’ve never been glued to the television saying, ‘I have to watch it.’

— DN: Thoughts on how different this baseball season was, playing through a pandemic?

— DS: No question, this has been a real different season for that — trying to play with no fans. It’s very hard. I don’t know if I could be a player this day to be able to play in that kind of atmosphere because I was a fan-driven type of player. So it just depends on what type of player you are. If you like the excitement of fans, you like being booed, I enjoyed all that.

— DN: Are you paying any attention to the Mets sale and the impending ownership change from the Wilpons to Steve Cohen?

— DS: I saw the fact that they’re making a change. Hopefully it’s a change in a better direction for them because they’ve been in a place where fans are very frustrated, and they want to win, and they want to win now. And it’s really hard when you’re not consistently winning. Especially playing in New York. In New York, you gotta be consistently in the hunt to win. That’s what fans are looking for. Even if they don’t win, at least they’re in, trying to make an attempt to win because they’re a big city, they’re a big market. And you try to put the best players on the stage and try to win. That’s what fans are looking for, and they have every right to that because they’ve been patient a long time. The Mets haven’t won in over 30-something years. That’s a long time for fans not to be able to celebrate. And Mets fans are great fans when you’re winning.

— DN: What’s held the Yankees back from being the championship-caliber team that you played for?

— DS: Well, guys strike out too much with guys in scoring position. That’s all around baseball. It’s all or nothing. Only the teams that have been proven to be all or nothing like that are going to beat you because they have proven, legit home run hitters. Everybody’s not a home run hitter. People have to think along the lines of, who are we? We have to identify ourselves better than what we are. And I think that’s what’s been the Yankees’ problem the last couple of years too, with not being able to get over the hump because basically, if you can’t perform in the playoffs and drive in runs, you’re not gonna win ballgames. You can get away with that during the course of the season. But if you get into the playoffs, and you don’t change who you ought to be to do little things to win ballgames, then you’re going to get beat.

— DN: What led to writing your upcoming book “Turn Your Season Around” and what do you hope readers learn from it?

— DS: Well, it’s just a lot that led me to writing that. First of all, I didn’t really want to write it because I’ve written books before. I just felt like everybody knows my baseball and my autobiography. They know about me, but they don’t know the transformation of my life that has been really the greatest gift I’ve ever received — better than baseball or anything — to have a platform. To be an evangelist, like I am now, and travel the country 250 times a year, and standing in front of thousands of people and ministering the gospel of Jesus Christ.

