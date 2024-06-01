Darryl Strawberry on No. 18 jersey retirement: ‘I will always be a Met’

The big day has finally come for Darryl Strawberry.

On Saturday afternoon, the Mets will officially honor the best right fielder in franchise history with a pregame ceremony as they hoist his No. 18 forever into the Citi Field rafters.

Strawberry’s number is the 10th to be retired in franchise history, with the most recent being his good friend and former teammate Doc Gooden, which took place during a pregame ceremony last month.

“I thank the Lord that I’m standing here today,” Strawberry said. “Being able to accept this day for what it really is, it’s such an honor. To be able to achieve so much, growing up here, I love this organization and the fans and I’m glad the relationship is back together.”

Strawberry quickly became a fan favorite and star on one of the game's brightest stages after being selected out of Crenshaw High School with the first overall pick in the 1980 MLB Draft.

After raking his way through the minors, the 21-year-old took the league by storm and secured the National League Rookie of the Year after producing 15 doubles, 26 homers, 74 RBI, and a stellar 134 OPS+ during the 1983 season.

“I remember watching him as a kid,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “I remember that swing, you have this skinny lefty and he’s just driving the ball from line to line, and he owned the town, it was pretty impressive.”

Strawberry went on to become a key figure in the middle of the Mets’ lineup as he reached the All-Star team seven times during his eight years with the team, finished in the top 10 in MVP voting three times, and won a pair of Silver Sluggers.

While some melt under the pressure of playing in the big market in New York, he says that he lived for it and it pushed him.

“I loved it,” he said. “The fans push you to prove yourself and I think that was important to me, failure is part of it, but you have to fail to be successful. If I was somewhere else playing I don’t think I would’ve turned out to be the player that I was.”

Strawberry didn’t quite leave the Big Apple on the best of terms, as he ended up bolting for his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers on a five-year deal following the 1990 season, which is a decision he wishes he could take back to this day.

“I wish I would’ve never left this organization,” Strawberry said. “That is the biggest regret I will have for the rest of my life is leaving here, but I will always be a Met, my eight seasons here were the greatest years of my career.

“No matter how anybody wants to look at it or anyone wants to chop it up, I’m a Met. I’m a homegrown kid from the organization and I’m proud of that and I am truly thankful for that, so I’m very happy to be here today.”

There were times Strawberry never thought this day would come, but now that it’s finally here, it’s about celebrating his outstanding time with the organization.

“It’s a reminder of some of those moments in Mets history,” owner Steve Cohen said. “It gives you hope for the future that it’s possible and it really means so much to them, so it’s special to be able to do this.”