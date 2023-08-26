Darryl Strawberry hopes Mets retire Gary Carter’s number, talks bond with Dwight Gooden

Mets Gary Carter celebrates with teammate Daryl Strawberry after defeating the Boston Red Sox in Game 7 to win the World Series at Shea Stadium Oct. 27, 1986. Mets Vs Red Sox 1986 World Series / Frank Becerra Jr/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Next season will be a special one for the Mets franchise and its fans.

The team from Flushing will honor two of their most recognizable and impactful players from the heydays of the 1980s: Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry.

The team announced Thursday that both members of the 1986 World Series team would have their numbers retired in separate ceremonies next year. But if you ask one of them, another teammate of theirs should have their number up in the rafters next to theirs.

As a guest on The Michael Kay Show on Friday, Strawberry was asked what he thinks about Gary Carter having his number retired one day.

“I would hope so because Gary Carter was a great inspiration to all of us not just as a baseball player but as the man that he was,” Strawberry said. “The way he conducted himself as a family man. Sports is hard and a lot of guys can end up losing their way and going in different directions. A guy like Gary Carter, he didn’t do that. I love the fact that I was happy to watch him from a distance and wanted what he had. He had the real goods. It wasn’t the talent of being a baseball player but he had the goods of being a man.”

Strawberry continued to laud the way Carter -- as well as Mookie Wilson -- went about his days as the straight-laced player on those 1980s Mets teams but the Hall of Fame catcher’s on-field accolades as a Met should be more than enough for consideration.

In five seasons with the Mets, he slashed .249/.319/.412 with 89 home runs and 349 RBI. While those numbers are a far cry from his years with the Expos, he gave the Mets a steady veteran presence since arriving in Queens for the 1985 season. He was a four-time All-Star with the Mets and won two Silver Sluggers. He was also third in MVP voting in 1986.

Gooden spoke about Carter with SNY this week about how much he meant to him as a pitcher, so there’s plenty of support for it. Of course, that’s up to Mets owner Steve Cohen and the powers that be. But for now, Nos. 16 and 18 will be out of circulation forever starting next year.

To Strawberry, that honor isn’t about him as an individual but shows how great those Mets teams were.

“This is about the players,” Strawberry said on SNY’s Mets Pre Game on Friday. “This is about Keith [Hernandez], this is about [Ron Darling], this is about Gary Carter, it's about Lenny Dykstra, Wally Backman. You know, just all the different guys, Ray Knight. All the different guys that had a part to play in this. You just don't play by yourself.”

That group also includes Gooden and the two have been forever linked as the homegrown Mets players who took the baseball world by storm.

Gooden and Strawberry have had their ups and downs with each other, but the outfielder says he has nothing but love for Doc.

“No matter what, we come through this organization, and we play together to be a winner, and Doc was a very special person,” Strawberry explained. “No matter what we've been through, we're people, we're human beings. We've had our shortcomings in life, but I could tell you one thing. When we put that uniform on every night that we ran out on that field, we believed in each other. I can tell you that Doc believed in me as a hitter and I believed them as a pitcher when he took the mound.

“So there's a special bond that will always be. ... Yes. Everybody always wants to say there’s some animosity there and that's not true. I mean I love Doc. I care about Doc, he’s just like a brother. ... I'm excited what has happened for him, and what is going to happen for his family.”

The Mets have yet to announce the dates for both ceremonies, but they will be revealed in the coming months.