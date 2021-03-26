Darryl Roberts signs with Washington

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Washington Football Team signed William Jackson III early in free agency and they’ve made another addition to their cornerback corps.

A release from the team on Friday afternoon announced that Darryl Roberts has signed a contract. The terms of that contract were not included in the announcement.

Roberts spent four seasons with the Jets before signing with the Lions last April. He started five of the 11 games he played in Detroit and recorded 39 tackles and an interception over the course of the season.

Ronald Darby and Fabian Moreau have left Washington as free agents, which leaves Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland, Greg Stroman, and Danny Johnson to go with Roberts and Jackson on the depth chart at corner.

    Washington hosted free-agent wide receiver, Adam Humphries, on a visit this week, and they are now agreeing to sign him to a contract for one year. Though Washington already signed a perceived slot-receiver in Curtis Samuel, they reportedly still had desires to get better at the position through either free agency or the NFL draft. This is also a great landing spot for Humphries, who played alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick with the Buccaneers and had two of his best career seasons with the new Washington QB. From 2017-2018, when the two were playing together, Humphries had a total of 137 receptions for 1,447 yards and 6 touchdowns

    If Micah Parsons slips in the first round of the NFL Draft, former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes thinks Washington should pounce on the opportunity to take him.

    The 26-year-old defensive back will play his first professional game without Washington in 2021.

    Matt Harmon and Josh Norris from Underdog Fantasy recap 2021 in free agency.

    With Andy Dalton leaving Dallas for Chicago, who should backup Dak Prescott in 2021?

    The Washington Football Team has agreed terms with receiver Adam Humphries, the team announced. Multiple reports say it a one-year deal. The Titans released Humphries a month ago, and he visited Washington on Thursday. Washington also has added Curtis Samuel to the receivers room this offseason. Humphries played only seven games last season, with one

    The Falcons have made a move to add depth to their secondary. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Atlanta has agreed to terms with cornerback Fabian Moreau on a one-year deal. Washington selected Moreau in the third round of the 2017 draft and he spent his first four years with the club. Moreau has appeared

    The Wizards feel they are getting two players with high upside in Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison.

    Washington has made a push to add depth on both sides of the ball. Here are the numbers those fresh faces will wear in 2021.

    For the third time, the Seahawks have signed Al Woods to play for them.

    SportsPulse: Going through Duke withdrawals in the tournament? Fear not, Jay Williams is here to fill the void and provides us with his all time starting five to ever suit up for the Blue Devils.

    "Coming 2 America" the long-awaited sequel might have just been released, but star Eddie Murphy already wants a third film and he wants costume designer Ruth E. Carter to return. The two sat down for Variety's "Dream Teams" sequel to discuss their latest collaboration, and Murphy is planning, but audiences don't have to wait thirty

    Dallas has reunited the Falcons safety pairing of Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee and thrown in some Jayron Kearse as they remake the defense.

    Steve Young believes the 49ers would be comfortable with either Zach Wilson or Justin Fields with the No. 3 overall pick.

    NBC Sports' Steve Letarte breaks down how the NASCAR Cup Series cars will be set up differently for the dirt of Bristol Motor Speedway -- including some things that won't be so easy to see from home.

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O'Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women's Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows.

    Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's first season on the job was not as successful as he or the team would have hoped and the play of the team's defense is a big reason for that. They set a franchise record for points allowed on the way to a 6-10 finish and McCarthy opened up a

    After multiple attempts to land a WR in 2021 free agency, the Ravens haven't gotten one. We take a look at the most probable reason for it

    Adam Humphries will be reunited with Ryan Fitzpatrick in Washington.

    Parsons had a banner workout. But what the bigger Oweh did was even more mind-boggling.