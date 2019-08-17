Steelers reveal helmet decal in honor of deceased WR coach Darryl Drake

The funeral of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake took place Saturday, with a bevy of NFL players and coaches in attendance.

On the same day, the Steelers revealed the helmet decal they will wear for the entire 2019 season in honor of the late coach.

We will wear this decal on our helmets this season in honor of Coach Darryl Drake. pic.twitter.com/bj6JZhH0aU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 17, 2019

Drake was found unresponsive in his room last Sunday and had visited the hospital the previous day after complaining about chest pains, according to The Athletic. Heart tests reportedly showed no abnormalities, but Drake opted to turn down the doctors’ request that he stay overnight for observation.

Powerful images of Ben Roethlisberger consoling JuJu Smith-Schuster the first day back at camp after the sudden death of Steelers WR coach Darryl Drake.



(via @ThompsonFoto12) pic.twitter.com/6r3xsIbKox — ESPN (@espn) August 14, 2019

Drake’s death was met with shock from around the league, with tributes flowing in from his Steelers colleagues, as well as those who had worked with him when he was with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

Among those reportedly in attendance at Drake’s funeral were Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former Bears head coach Lovie Smith and a number of Cleveland Browns coaches that worked with Drake on the Cardinals.

Those Browns coaches even skipped a preseason game to attend the funeral.

A perfect illustration of Darryl Drake’s reach and impact... the @Browns kick off in Indy in minutes. Yet CLE head coach Freddie Kitchens and assistants Steve Wilks, Ryan Lindley, Stump Mitchell and Adam Henry all flew down to Tennessee for Coach Drake’s services. #Steelers — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 17, 2019

Drake figures to see even more tributes when the Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs in a preseason game on Saturday night.

Steelers coach Darryl Drake was laid to rest on Saturday. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

