Steelers reveal helmet decal in honor of deceased WR coach Darryl Drake

The funeral of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake took place Saturday, with a bevy of NFL players and coaches in attendance.

On the same day, the Steelers revealed the helmet decal they will wear for the entire 2019 season in honor of the late coach.

Drake was found unresponsive in his room last Sunday and had visited the hospital the previous day after complaining about chest pains, according to The Athletic. Heart tests reportedly showed no abnormalities, but Drake opted to turn down the doctors’ request that he stay overnight for observation.

Drake’s death was met with shock from around the league, with tributes flowing in from his Steelers colleagues, as well as those who had worked with him when he was with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

Among those reportedly in attendance at Drake’s funeral were Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former Bears head coach Lovie Smith and a number of Cleveland Browns coaches that worked with Drake on the Cardinals.

Those Browns coaches even skipped a preseason game to attend the funeral.

Drake figures to see even more tributes when the Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs in a preseason game on Saturday night.

Steelers coach Darryl Drake was laid to rest on Saturday. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
