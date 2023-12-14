Darryl Bartley out as Jackson High School head football coach after one season

Jackson is looking for a new leader for its football program, with Darryl Bartley's head coaching tenure concluding after one season.

Bartley, who took over at the end of spring following the departure of Christopher Foy to Oakleaf, coached the Tigers to a 3-8 record in his only season.

Jackson athletic director Angelique Poole confirmed to the Times-Union Thursday that the school is now conducting interviews for a new coach. Duval County Public Schools currently lists a vacancy for the position on its website.

Bartley previously held assistant coaching positions at multiple levels of football, including the coaching staff of Edward Waters University during the college's transitional period into NCAA Division II.

Jackson head coach Darryl Bartley calls out instructions during a September game against Fletcher. The Tigers are seeking a new coach after Bartley's one-year tenure.

The Tigers, who recorded victories against Westside, Ribault and Sandalwood during 2023, qualified as an at-large team for the Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-2M playoffs. There, they lost 42-2 to Northside rival Raines.

The new coach will be the 11th since 2009 for Tigers football. No head coach has remained at Jackson since Kevin Sullivan's tenure from 1998 to 2001 and again from 2003 to 2009.

Also unknown is the new district awaiting Jackson football, after the FHSAA board of directors voted Tuesday to end the Metro-Suburban split in favor of an eight-class system. Jackson was grouped with Raines and Ribault in District 1-2M this season.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jackson Tigers: Darryl Bartley departs as head coach after one year