Darrius Clemons officially visits Michigan

Another contender has emerged in the Darrius Clemons sweepstakes.

Clemons, who had narrowed his commitment to Auburn, Penn State and Oregon, is taking an official visit to Michigan this weekend.

I will be in Ann Arbor this weekend #goblue — Darrius Clemons (@DarriusClemons) December 8, 2021

Auburn was one time the favorite for the four-star wide receiver Clemons, but Oregon surged ahead for the Portland, Oregon native. However, with Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks for Miami, Auburn has reentered the mix for the No. 19 wide receiver and No. 131 national recruit in the 247Sports Composite ranking.

While Clemons is visiting Michigan this weekend Auburn was able to secure an in-home visit with him on Wednesday. Bryan Harsin and receivers coach Eric Kiesau visited him and it reportedly went well.

Thanks to @CoachHarsin and @CoachKeyz for taking the time to come out and spend time with my family and I. #WarEagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/wFN2CBMSCy — Darrius Clemons (@DarriusClemons) December 8, 2021

Landing Clemons, who will sign on Dec. 15 and is an early enrollee would be a major boost to Auburn’s recruiting class. The Tigers are in need of playmakers at receiver and the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Clemons is just that.