Darrion Williams' double-double helps No. 23 Texas Tech basketball end losing skid: 3 takeaways

Darrion Williams did a bit of everything to help the No. 23 Texas Tech basketball team snap its three-game losing streak, downing UCF 66-59 on Saturday in United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders improved to 17-6 overall and 6-4 in Big 12 play with the win. The Knights dropped to 13-9 and 4-6, respectively.

Williams was the catalyst in the low-scoring contest, posting a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds while Tech's high-scoring guards struggled. Kerwin Walton's four 3-pointers and 12 points in the first half provided an early cushion, and Williams took over in the second half.

Texas Tech guard Joe Toussaint, left, brings the ball upcourt against Central Florida guards Shemarri Allen, second from right, and Darius Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas.

Full roster helps Texas Tech basketball start well

It's been a bit since the Red Raiders have had their full complement of players, but they had everybody available for Saturday's game. With Warren Washington back on the floor, Tech jumped out to a 29-19 lead and went into the break with a 31-25 advantage.

Washington returned by scoring the team's first four points and having an emphatic rejection on defense.

Defensive struggle on both ends

UCF is known for two things: poor offense and great defense. Both things showed in this one.

Though Tech had a six-point lead at the break, it came with its lead guards of Pop Isaacs, Joe Toussaint and Chance McMillian shooting a combined 1-for-16 from the field. Isaacs helped in other ways, having five of the team's 10 assists (on 12 makes) at intermission, and Toussaint had a pair of steals on defense.

Both teams shot in the low 30s percentile in the first half, and UCF was 1-of-14 from 3-point range over the first 20 minutes. Tech, meanwhile, struggled to finish shots at or near the rim, even with the Knights' 7-foot shot-blocking center Ibrahima Diallo not active for the game.

Darrion Williams leads the way

Texas Tech's biggest minutes earner in Big 12 play has been versatile forward Darrion Williams, and it's because of his ability to do a bit of everything.

Williams showed that off against the Knights, and the Red Raiders needed it while the guards struggled to find their groove. In one sequence, Williams tapped in an Isaacs miss for the bucket and, after grabbing another rebound, delivered a beautiful bounce pass to McMillian in transition, who took it to the cup to make it a five-point game.

His mid-range jumper with 1:52 left provided a bit of a cushion for the Red Raiders, allowing the team to hold on to snap the losing streak.

What's next?

The Red Raiders get to stick around Lubbock during the projected snowstorm before hosting Kansas in a Big Monday battled at 8 p.m. on Monday. Grant Gilbert will be performing at halftime, and fans are encouraged to wear white.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Darrion Williams' double-double helps No. 23 Texas Tech basketball end losing skid