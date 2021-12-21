Darrion Henry-Young makes fifth Ohio State scholarship player to enter transfer portal

Another Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal according to confirmation from an OSU spokesman on Monday.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young makes the fifth scholarship player to make the move in the first full year that players can transfer without penalty.

Henry-Young came to OSU as a four-star recruit out of Cincinnati in the 2020 class. Playing time became sparse for him through his first two years on campus as he worked his way into the rotation on the line. He only appeared in four games in a Buckeye uniform, the last of which came in a 59-7 blowout win over Akron on September 26.

We do not yet know where Darrion-Henry has designs of transferring to, but he joins quarterbacks Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers, cornerback Ryan Watts and safety/linebacker Craig Young in the population that has found their way into the transfer portal.

As any further news becomes available on Darrion-Henry, we’ll have it for you.

