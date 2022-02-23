Darrin Chiaverini joins Chip Kelly’s staff at UCLA

  • Colorado Buffaloes
    Colorado Buffaloes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Darrin Chiaverini
    American football player
  • Chip Kelly
    Chip Kelly
    American football coach
  • Rick Neuheisel
    Rick Neuheisel
    American college football player, college football coach, quarterback

About three months after he was let go as the Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator, Darrin Chiaverini announced on Wednesday that he’ll be moving back to his home state of California to become the UCLA Bruins offensive analyst.

The 44-year-old coach previously spent one season at UCLA in 2009 as an assistant special teams coach under Rick Neuheisel, whom Chiaverini played for while at CU from 1995-98. After that one year in LA, Chiaverini spent a few seasons at the JUCO level and two at Texas Tech before former Buffs head coach Mike MacIntyre brought him back to Boulder in 2016.

While Chiaverini’s final season at Colorado was tough, his passion for the university remained strong and I believe most fans appreciated that and wished him well upon his release in November.

A promising opportunity now lies ahead for him with Chip Kelly’s Bruins, who led the Pac-12 with 36.5 points scored per game last season.

