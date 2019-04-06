Darren Woodson: David Irving’s claim about Jason Garrett is ridiculous

Former Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving, who is out of the NFL because of a drug suspension, said recently that coach Jason Garrett is awkward around black players. Darren Woodson, who has known Garrett much longer than Irving, says that’s not the case.

Woodson, who was a teammate of Garrett’s on the Cowboys in the 1990s, said on 105.3 The Fan that Irving couldn’t be more wrong.

“That’s ridiculous,” Woodson said. “I don’t even want to spend the time talking about David Irving and those comment. Listen, I’ve known Jason Garrett since 1993, and have become good friends with he and his wife. I know the family, not only Jason, but his father, his brother. . . . It’s just hard to swallow these shots going his way when I know the man’s heart, and I know who he is as a person. For people to take shots at him, I don’t care if it’s a current player or former player, I know who Jason Garrett is. I know the man, and I’m a firm believer in him, and have a ton of confidence in him.”

Irving and Garrett clearly didn’t see eye to eye, and they may never see each other again, as Irving’s suspension is indefinite. But as Woodson notes, Irving seems to be in the minority in having a problem with Garrett.